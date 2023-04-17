Home » Ticket system: Znuny 7 as an open source alternative to OTRS
Ticket system: Znuny 7 as an open source alternative to OTRS

The new version 7 of the open source ticket system 7 brings a revised, modern user interface in addition to numerous new features. The new interface for agents should simplify working with the data and at the same time be familiar to users who know Znuny 6 or OTRS 6. The customer interface has been given a contemporary design and a fresh look. The new search API allows various external index searches to be integrated via plugin; Default is ElasticSearch. For example, Grafana should be able to be used for dashboards.

Behind Znuny is the OTTER Alliance, an association of German IT service providers. The companies came together two years ago to promote the development of a fork of the last open source OTRS version 6, which has not received any security updates since the beginning of 2021. The still maintained OTRS versions 7 and 8 are no longer available as open source. Znuny, brought to life by OTRS co-founder Martin Edenhofer, is intended to serve as a common basis for the offers of the members of the OTTER Alliance.

