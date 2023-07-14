Tickets on sale starting today + additional show

Depeche Mode are touring again for the first time since 2018 and after the death of keyboardist Andy Fletcher. There were also several concerts in Germany. After the Berlin appointment, a refill was announced. According to this, there will be more opportunities to see Depeche Mode live in 2024. Starting today, Depeche Mode tickets are on sale for all fans.

Presale at Ticketmaster

After the open-air performances, there will be some indoor performances by Depeche Mode in 2024. For Germany, 6 dates in 4 cities have been announced. The pre-sale started shortly after the announcement. Telekom customers have been able to grab music via Magenta since Thursday, July 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Everyone else can now find the Depeche Mode tickets in the pre-sale at Ticketmaster On sale starting Friday, July 14 at 10:00 a.m. At Eventim and other ticket offices it is on Monday 17 July at 10:00 a.m los.

Update: Due to the high demand there will be an additional show. Shortly after the start of advance sales, a new date for Berlin was announced on February 24th, 2024. Advance sales for the additional show also start today. From 12:00 p.m. you can strike at Ticketmaster.A notice: The official advance sale for the Depeche Mode tickets 2024 is now running at Ticketmaster. As expected, there is a very high rush. Fans must therefore first enter the virtual queue in order to be able to place the tickets in the shopping cart. To be on the safe side, no other processes should be running in the browser. There’s no point in opening the ticket shop more often because you’re always in the same queue. You can try your luck at the same time with another device, for example the smartphone in the mobile network. This is what it looks like for many Depeche Mode fans at the start of the presale (Image source: GIGA)

Depeche Mode Tour 2024: Tickets & Termine

These are the dates of the Depeche Mode concerts in Germany next year:

February 13, 2024 Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena February 15, 2024 Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena February 17, 2024 Hamburg Barclays Arena March 7, 2024 Munich Olympiahalle April 3, 2024 Cologne Lanxess Arena April 5, 2024 Cologne Lanxess Arena

These are just a few of the band’s spring stops. All European dates of Depeche Mode 2024 at a glance:

Depeche Mode 2023 tour setlist

On March 23, 2023 there was the first concert of the “Memento Mori” tour in the USA. It’s the first tour without Andy Fletcher. A few songs featured a reunion with the longtime on-screen keyboardist. The set list contained 23 songs, including 5 new songs from the recently released album “Memento Mori” and many hits from the band’s history. There were few changes to the songs performed over the course of the tour. This is what the set list at Depeche Mode looked like on July 9, 2023 in Berlin:

Speak To Me (Aufnahme)My Cosmos Is MineWagging TongueWalking In My ShoesIt’s No GoodSister of NightIn Your RoomEverything CountsPreciousSpeak To MeHomeStrangelove (Tour-Debüt)Ghosts AgainI Feel YouA Pain That I’m Used ToWorld In My EyesWrongStrippedJohn The RelevatorEnjoy The Silence

Encores:

CondemnationJust Can’t Get EnoughNever Let Me Down AgainPersonal Jesus

Depeche Mode Tour 2023: Sold Out, US Support Bands

In Germany, the cult band made seven stops in 2023. There was also a concert in Austria and Switzerland. These were Depeche Mode’s corresponding tour dates for 2023:

26.05.2023 Leipzig, Festwiese04.06.2023 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena06.06.2023 Düsseldorf, Merkur Spiel-Arena11.06.2023 Bern, Wankdorf Stadium20.06.2023 Munich, Olympic Stadium29.06.2023 Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park01.07.2023 Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park (additional concert) July 7th, 2023 Berlin, Olympic Stadium July 9th, 2023 Berlin, Olympic Stadium (additional concert) July 21st, 2023 Klagenfurt, 28 Black Arena/Wörthersee Stadium

There are more chances to see Depeche Mode live in 2024.

For the European tour these supporting bands are at the start:

Depeche Mode: New album 2023 – that’s what “Memento Mori” sounds like

The new Depeche Mode album entitled “Memento Mori” (“Remember Death”) will be released at the end of March 2023, just in time for the start of the tour. Although the name might suggest otherwise, the album title was chosen before bandmate Andy Fletcher died. The songs were also recorded with the former keyboardist. You can listen to the new album stream here:

The last studio album “Spirit” was released six years ago.

Memento Mori (Casemade Book CD Album)

The concerts for 2023 were sold out very quickly. So you should also stop by in good time for the advance sale for 2024 and bring a lot of patience and nerves of steel with you. You should be careful with platforms like Viagogo or Ticketbande. Here you can possibly also find tickets for the Depeche Mode appearances in Germany. However, these are not official dealers, only second suppliers. The tickets here are often much more expensive than in normal advance sales, and there are always reports of problems, for example with admission. Ed Sheeran even explicitly points out not to buy tickets for his concerts there and Rammstein has already gone to court against Viagogo.

