Tidal Transitions from MQA to FLAC: What You Need to Know

Title: Tidal Introduces Open Source hi-res FLAC Format Amidst MQA Troubles

Subtitle: Tidal Raises Overseas Prices for HiFi Plans, Except in Hong Kong

September 13, 2022 – New York City: Tidal, the renowned high-quality music streaming platform, is making significant changes to its service offerings. Following the financial troubles faced by MQA, Tidal’s initial partner for high-quality audio streaming, the platform has swiftly announced its switch to the open-source hi-res FLAC format. This strategic move aims to assure subscribers that they can continue to enjoy superior audio quality.

CEO Jesse Dorogusker took to Reddit to confirm Tidal’s transition to the hi-res FLAC format. Under the beta iOS version, Tidal enables users who select the highest sound quality setting, known as Max, to stream audio files with specifications up to 24-bit/192kHz. Beta testers are encouraged to update the app and experience the enhanced audio streaming firsthand.

Dorogusker emphasized that the Tidal library, boasting over 6 million songs, now supports hi-res FLAC playback. The platform has been in contact with both record companies and artists to ensure a wide range of content for its subscribers. While the future of MQA support remains unclear, Tidal has chosen FLAC as its primary high-quality audio specification. This development assures Tidal’s HiFi Plus subscribers, who pay $20 per month, that they can continue to access high-quality audio regardless of MQA’s future.

Apart from hi-res FLAC, Tidal offers various other format options to its subscribers, such as Sony 360RA and Dolby Atmos. This diversification enables users to customize their listening experience based on their preferences and compatible playback devices.

On a separate note, Tidal has announced an increase in its overseas pricing for HiFi plans. Starting immediately, the monthly subscription fee for individual HiFi plans will be raised by 10% to $11. Similarly, the family plan cost has been increased from $15 to $17 per month. However, Tidal has decided not to implement the price hike in Hong Kong, where the fees of HK$48 and HK$72 remain unaffected. The platform has maintained its commitment to the free plan and the 30-day trial service, allowing potential users to experience Tidal’s high-quality audio streaming before committing to a subscription.

Tidal’s recent developments signal its determination to provide uninterrupted high-quality audio streaming to its vast user base. By switching to the open-source hi-res FLAC format, the platform ensures its subscribers will have access to superior audio quality, even as it navigates the uncertainty surrounding MQA.

