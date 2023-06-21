Tier Mobility has to leave Vienna, Voi is allowed to start with alcohol tests

It wasn’t the most glamorous chapter in the long history of e-scooters in Vienna, but now everything is clear: The Berlin provider Tier, which has become a mobility unicorn in recent years, has to give way and make room for the Swedish challenger Voi. Naturally, people at Voi are jubilant, because after a tendering process that put Voi in first place, Tier Mobility raised an objection and stayed in Vienna after May 1st.

But now it’s clear: The Administrative Court of Vienna has rejected Tier Mobility’s application for annulment of the approval decision for e-scooter concessions. Means: Voi can start in Vienna on July 1st, one day before Tier Mobility will withdraw from Vienna. However: the German provider is still in Mödling, Baden, Korneuburg, Kirchberg am Wagram, Gänserndorf, Waidhofen ad Ybbs, Leoben, Linz, Wels, Steyr, Klagenfurt, Villach, Velden, Klopein, Innsbruck, St. Anton, Serfaus, and Dornbirn Bregenz active. In addition to Voi, Bird, Lime and Link are also available in Vienna.

“As a Swedish company, we take a European, collaborative approach. Mobility offers must be tailored to each other and to the respective needs on site. In this respect, we are very happy that we were able to convince the jury of our partnership qualities,” says Katharina Schlittler, Austria boss of Voi. “With our mobility concept, we have taken all of Vienna’s residents into account and, above all, we want to better connect the outer districts. We are now preparing to meet the high expectations and look forward to finally being able to offer our services in Austria as well.”

Voi wants to introduce alcohol tests

Tier Mobility once again said: “Most recently, the city rightly decided to license the market. The preparations for this have been going on for some time and Tier has always advocated this path as a provider from the very beginning. The operating concept introduced by Tier was formulated to the best of our knowledge and belief with the aim of offering a reasonable service wherever there is a need. Unfortunately, the jury appointed by the city decided in favor of other operators and concepts, to which Tier congratulates them and wishes them the best.”

In addition to an increased focus on the outskirts of Vienna (which is already being enforced by the new rules of the City of Vienna), Voi wants to prevent alcohol sinners from driving in the future with an alcohol reaction test. In addition, driving with a helmet should be rewarded as well as parking in the designated parking areas. In addition to the minute-based price models for occasional drivers, they also want to offer day and monthly passes – something that is also available from other providers. Incidentally, the alcohol tests are also available from Lime, as a recent broadcast shows.

Tier, which has had around 3.4 million users since it was launched in Vienna in 2018, will focus on expanding its presence in Lower Austria in the future. But with the Austrian capital, the most important market is gone. For Voi, the now approved start in Vienna on July 1st is important because you can still take the busy summer months with many tourists with you.

