Tik Tok sues Montana over ban on use of social…

Within the state of the Montana was prohibited the use of Tik Tok: for this reason, the Chinese social network has done cause to the state located in the northwestern United States. The reason lies in the fact that in this way it is possible to protect citizens from the alleged activities of data collection sensitive of which ByteDance, the company that controls the app, is accused. The ban was introduced last week and is expected to take effect from January 2024.

The social media ban was declared unconstitutional

Tik Tok has declared this ban “unconstitutional”, strongly opposing Montana’s decision to ban Chinese social media in its territory. The law, which will take effect from January 2024, has been criticized by those involved in freedom of expression in the United States, as well as by influencers who use Tik Tok for work.

The short video app is one of the most downloaded in the world: in fact, it has one billion active users globally, many of whom are from the United States. In any case, Montana is not the first country to want to ban the social network. In the last months, many Western governments have expressed their perplexity towards the ByteDance product, resulting in the ban on the use of the app itself. The reason is always the same: it is accused of stealing personal and sensitive data of those who use it.

The European Commission against Tik Tok

The European Commission had ordered its employees to cancel the competing Instagram app. The reason always lies in the fact that Tik Tok has been accused of stealing user data.

A similar decision was also taken a few months ago by the United States. The platform has been banned on the phones, tablets and computers of state government employees. This choice comes after the layoff of four employees of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok. They would illegal access to the personal data of two US journalists.

However, TikTok’s Southern Europe institutional relations manager Giacomo Lev Mannheimer clarifies the situation to Ansa. He claims: “Investors are not Chinese. We have always publicly stated that the Chinese government has never asked us for access to the data and if it did we would not grant it to them”.