On social networks, disinformation and fake news is a big problem, become even bigger in the difficult two-year period of the pandemic. It is a problem on all social networks, but obviously it is more so on those who can count on a very large and constantly growing number of subscribers. Like TikTok, for example.

It’s a matter of which we have often written about Italian Tech, even recently and also pointing out some inconsistencies and some things that could be done better in the (however difficult) fight against hoaxes and falsehoods.

Certified sources of information

Let’s go back to talking about it because the platform has published its own primo report based on the application of the guidelines contained in the EU Code on Disinformation, which covers the moderation activity of TikTok in 30 countries in the last quarter of 2022.

Above all 3 details set in evidence:

less than 1 in 10,000 views concerned content identified and removed for violations of harmful disinformation policies (demonstrating that the prevention activity obviously works);

instead 191 were removed Ads that violate TikTok’s policies on political advertising (politicians are not allowed to post paid ads on the social network);

the app environments that collect verified information on sensitive topics, such as the coronavirusthe Holocaust and of course the war in Ukraineseem to work, so much so that since July 2020 the Covid Information Center has been viewed more than 5 billion times worldwide.

Beware of the state-controlled press

This is what TikTok has done or is doing against disinformation, but it’s also interesting to note what it will do. Or which in any case undertakes to do:

the interesting use of labels that identify and signal the press organs controlled by a State will be extended to other countries (applied in the 27 EU countriesare explained here );

the program of fact-checking (which for Italy we had told here) it will be extended to all EU countries, “improving the coverage of the various languages ​​and increasing the quantity of verified claims”;

the company has promised that “we will continue to invest for deal with the impact of misleading information resulting from the continuation of the war in Ukraine, intervening on the content or behavior that threatens the security of the platform”.

