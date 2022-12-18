Listen to the audio version of the article

ByteDance the Chinese giant behind the TikTok phenomenon against Meta the reigning champion, the heavyweight of virtual reality in his worst moment. The emerging social network against the most popular platform in the world that the youngest don’t like. If it were a boxing match it would already be at the top of the Las Vegas bill as event of the year. In reality, the debut of Pico 4, the viewer that is in direct competition with Meta’s Quest 2, is a signal that is good for everyone, first of all for the virtual reality market and then in perspective for the future metaverses that could be born.

We tried it for a few weeks. The viewer that has no wires and does not require a PC and console has already received excellent reviews. Pico’s hardware consists of a Snapdragon Xr2 chip, an Adreno 650 gpu, 8 GB of Ram, a 5300 mAh battery and new generation pancake-type optics at 4k+ resolution (4320 x 2160 pixels) with a frequency of 90 Hz. The integrated audio is 3D and there is an automated system for eye relief. Compared to Meta Quest 2 on paper it has a wider field of view, a little more resolution and is lighter. On the practical side, however, when you wear it, you don’t notice any big differences. You can also find the flyscreen effect here and in some applications, the image isn’t always clean, sometimes a little dark, but the color pass-through is amazing.

Technically it is better but the biodiversity of its software ecosystem is lower for now. Although similar – you can find the most popular apps – the content offer is less extensive. On the gaming side, Real Vr Fishing is nice, Walkabout Mini Golf is also fun but for now the most famous titles such as Tales from The Galaxy’s Edge and Resident Evil 4 Vr are missing. It will be to understand how Playstation will behave which in 2023 will debut with the new viewer.

That said today for the consumer market it is undoubtedly the real rival of the current Meta helmet. And it also costs less. The price of 429 euros for the 128 GB version.