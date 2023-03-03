There’s a new TikTok filter that makes us beautiful. No more wrinkles, spots on the skin, pimples. The teeth become shiny, the eyes slightly larger. It’s not the first filter on social media, there are dozens of them on Instagram and Snapchat too, but they often turn us into caricatures, they’re fun and clearly made to play. Then there are those effects that make you beautiful: you can mess with your face image and retouch it however you want, as if you were putting on makeup. Or from a few days with a single click on TikTok an artificial intelligence algorithm it makes us perfect, admitted and not granted that perfection exists when we talk about a person’s face. The Bold Glamor filter is causing a lot of discussion: is it just a game or does it feed the poisonous narcissism on which social networks are based? I’ll answer with a story: a few years ago a large multinational of beauty products that had caused a sensation with a campaign on authentic beauty, using normal women for advertising, made an experiment: it took a great portrait painter and made him meet a series of women; he could not see them but only hear how they described themselves and based on that he drew them. Then it was up to other people, who had met the same women, to describe them to the artist, who made another portrait based on these descriptions. In the end, by comparing the two portraits, a powerful conclusion emerged: we are more beautiful than we think. Always. We are with our defects, with our imperfections, with wrinkles or white hair. Once a great singer-songwriter who was losing his hair told me with a smile that it was for all the times he had fallen in love. That incipient baldness was as beautiful as his songs.

We are the life we ​​have lived, the dreams we have had and also the defeats we have suffered but they have not won us. We are what we have in our hearts and minds and which shines through our faces every day. The beauty of the TikTok filter resembles that of the witch from Snow White when reflected in the mirror – scares. We will only be more beautiful by trying to become better people.