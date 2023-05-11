Home » TikTok ban for officials in Austria
TikTok ban for officials in Austria

The app may not be used on company cell phones in the public sector.

The use of TikTok on company cell phones in the federal area is prohibited. Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP) reported on Wednesday before the Council of Ministers. The reason is security concerns. Several states from the USA to France and the European Commission had already taken such a step in the past few weeks.

However, public servants will continue to be able to use the popular app in the future, but only on their private devices. Such “open phones” can also be used by law enforcement when a TikTok research is part of the investigation. The TikTok channels of politicians can thus continue to operate.

Karner justified the measure with corresponding recommendations of an interministerial working group. It was taken in the interests of information and data security, the minister said, noting that TikTok is a Chinese state-owned company.

