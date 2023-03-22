Listen to the audio version of the article

TikTok’s CEO prepares to speak before US lawmakers on March 23. Having been filed, the text of his testimony is already known, which reads that the Chinese-owned short-video app with over 150 million US users has never shared and will never share US user data with the Chinese government.

CEO Shou Chew is expected before the US House Committee on Energy and Commerce.

“TikTok has never shared or received a request to share US user data with the Chinese government. Nor would TikTok honor that request if one were ever made,” CEO Shou Zi Chew said on Thursday according to written testimony sent to the Energy and Commerce Commission.

The CEO added that TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, is not owned or controlled by any state or government entity. “Let me state this unequivocally: ByteDance is not an agent of China or any other country,” Chew told the committee.

Critics of TikTok fear that its US users’ data could be passed on to the Chinese government by the app, putting users’ privacy at risk, and have prompted growing calls to ban the app from US lawmakers.