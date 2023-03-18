Home Technology Tiktok considers spin-off from parent company
Tiktok considers spin-off from parent company

The Chinese video platform is said to be considering splitting off from the parent company – to allay US security concerns.

The Chinese video platform Tiktok according to a media report, is considering the possibility of a spin-off from the parent company ByteDance in order to allay US security concerns. However, this step is only intended as a last resort should the company’s proposals not be approved by the US authorities, reports Bloomberg on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The spin-off could be realized through a sale or an IPO. Neither at Tiktok At ByteDance, a statement was initially to be obtained. Because of the proximity of Tiktok and the parent company ByteDance to the Chinese government, security authorities fear that the People’s Republic will tap personal user data or misuse it to manipulate public opinion. TikTok and the Chinese government have denied the allegations. There is a threat of a ban TikTok in the USA. The platform is currently being tested. The company promised a number of measures to improve security.

