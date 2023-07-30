TikTok introduces important innovation

TikTok wants to fill the gap left by Twitter. (Image source: IMAGO / Rüdiger Wölk)

TikTok is known for fun videos, questionable trends, and recycling of old music hits. Now, however, TikTok is taking a significant step towards becoming a Twitter alternative with a new feature. Elon Musk shouldn’t like that.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, the social network has been booming. The eccentric billionaire’s latest prank is a renaming: Twitter is to become X. The many changes that Musk has been pushing through to Twitter lately often don’t sit well with longtime users. They are looking for a new home – and they could have found it on TikTok of all places.

TikTok enables text messaging

This is what text messages look like on TikTok. (Image source: TikTok)

Because the social network has recently also been offering the possibility to write text contributions (Source: TikTok). They are as easy to create as videos: just tap on the plus symbol and start writing – done. To spice up the text messages are also different colored backgrounds and stickers ready. Even with Music the text posts can be provided. At tags and hashtags TikTok thought the same.

The new text messages can be understood as a direct attack on Twitter and Elon Musk. Anyone who is fed up with the trials and tribulations of the Twitter boss may find a new home in TikTok. After all, with more than 1 billion users, TikTok is not a ghost village like supposed alternatives à la Mastodon.

Autopope warns of Elon Musk

As Twitter boss, Elon Musk cuts an at least questionable figure. However, his successes as Tesla boss are undisputed. The e-car manufacturer is doing excellently.

If you believe car pope Ferdinand Dudenhöfer, VW and Co. will be at a disadvantage once Tesla really gets going. “Elon Musk has a goal and is using all his might and extreme brutality to achieve that goal. And this goal means: He wants and will be the world‘s largest car manufacturer,” warns Dudenhöfer.

