The first thing to do, to understand the extent of the decision of the European Union commission to uninstall the TikTok app from its employees’ mobile phones, the first thing is to contextualize. Highlight the differences with the previous ones because otherwise there will be a lot of confusion. In fact, this move is very different from the one announced in July 2020 by US President Donald Trump to ban TikTok throughout the United States: that was in fact a ban, a ban, from an entire country of over three hundred million people; here we are only talking about thirty-two thousand employees of the European Commission.