TikTok teaches Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to fear

TikTok teaches Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to fear

TikTok has successfully adapted the business model and adapted faster than the large US competitors. The Chinese video platform also broke the one billion user mark in half the time of Facebook.

The video app TikTok is the fastest growing social media platform in the world. A billion people have installed the app from China, 125 million of them in the EU. TikTok only needed four years for this. It once took Facebook twice as long to reach this milestone. The sensational success of 38-year-old developer Zhang Yiming is not available at all in his home country. Similar to Facebook, Twitter and Amazon being locked out by the “Great Firewall” in China.

TikTok is available in 140 countries and in 39 languages. It is estimated that 70 percent of young people in the USA use the app several times a day, sometimes for several hours. Other statistics paint a similar picture for Europe and for the nearly 1.2 million users in Austria.

