The rapid rise of TikTok has caught the long-established social media platforms by surprise. In 2023 alone, TikTok has already earned $205 million more than Facebook, Twitter, Snap, and Instagram combined. “TikTok’s app revenue has grown sequentially in seven consecutive quarters,” said Adam Blacker, vice president of Apptopia. The company specializes in analyzing mobile applications. Blacker points out that TikTok was able to adapt its business model faster when Apple integrated the Tracking Transparency app into its iPhone operating system. This puts users back in control of their data: the Apple feature allows users to set exactly what data an application may and may not collect.

TikTok changes business model

However, the algorithms for displaying personalized advertising are based on this data. More user data means more targeted ads, which in turn means more ads. Twitter and the Facebook parent Meta are now trying to compensate for the lost advertising revenue through subscription models. TikTok follows a completely different path: the so-called creators are rewarded with virtual diamonds, which they receive from their viewers. These diamonds are bought by the users beforehand in the app. TikTok also earns from this income. Since the end of February, a whopping 50 percent of this has gone to the company. With success: The value of the unlisted company was estimated four weeks ago by experts at more than 50 billion US dollars.

With the current discussion about a possible ban in the USA, Europe and Canada, the tide could turn for the TikTok parent company ByteDance. Huawei has already taken this path and has completely disappeared from the rankings of the most popular and best-selling smartphones.

TikTok’s charm offensive in vain

A possible ban is not new for the Chinese group. As early as 2019, the then US President, Donald Trump, wanted ByteDance to sell the US division to Oracle. Since then, TikTok has been trying hard to allay concerns about the company. Meetings with politicians take place at regular intervals. Almost 4.5 million euros are said to have been invested in political PR work in 2022. The company emphasizes that a “suspension would be wrong” and “based on fundamental misunderstandings”, as a spokeswoman told the “press”. In addition, they recently committed to storing the data of European users in Europe. For this, “the establishment of three data centers” was assured in order to minimize the data flow outside of Europe. And measures are regularly announced, such as the “60-minute limit” most recently. What sounds like an automatic switch-off is just a small message window that can safely be ignored with one click.

Even if experts regularly criticize the data protection of the TikTok app due to security gaps, the US security expert Bruce Schneier fears that a ban on TikTok will mean the end of the free internet. He calls for strict global data protection rules. Not only TikTok would collect user information, so he advocates comprehensive protection and not just from the “App of the Week”.

