The Antitrust has launched an investigation against TikTok regarding the presence, on the popular social network, of numerous videos of young people who engage in self-harming behavior: in particular, the French Scar Challenge recently went viral.

The Antitrust challenged TikTok inadequate monitoring of content posted by third parties which can be used by particularly vulnerable subjects such as minors.

Furthermore, according to the Antitrust, the companies have not properly applied their guidelines, which contemplate the removal of dangerous content related to challengessuicide, self-harm and poor nutrition.

Also accused the artificial intelligence of the social network which – as happens on many other platforms – often offers the user contents similar to those with which they have previously interacted, helping to bring to light other people’s videos and images that could condition and influence whoever intercepts them.

For all these reasons, the Antitrust – with the help of the Special Antitrust Unit of the Guardia di Finanza – played today an inspection also in the Italian office of TikTok.

The proceeding also affects the Irish company TikTok Technology LimitedHead of European Consumer Relations of the TikTok Platform.