Something had already been seen towards the end of August, when TikTok had also launched its Seguimi program, dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprises, in Italy: the goal is to help them obtain concrete results by exploiting, obviously, the potential of the social network (which has now become much more than a social network). That is to say, to sell, and above all to give a new dimension to business.

Soon we could go far beyond help and advice on how use video and sales features: much further, that is, towards a real logistic management of goods.

The latest job advertisements published in the United States on both LinkedIn and the official website would suggest new figures capable of building a new logistics and warehouse network capable of supporting efforts in the ecommerce aspect. In other words, a model similar to that of Amazon (made due proportions with one of the world‘s leading employers) which, however, integrates sales aimed at the platform, also thanks to the partnership with Shopify, relieving sellers and influencers from intermediation and logistics management.

Axios was among the first sites to notice these strange announcementsthrough which TikTok would therefore seem to want to offer support to build what it defines “a new and better ecommerce experience”. In this ad, for exampleTikTok presents itself in a very different guise from the current one: “By providing warehouse returns, delivery and customer service, our mission is to help sellers improve operational capacity and efficiencyprovide shoppers with a satisfying shopping experience and ensure rapid and sustainable growth of TikTok Shop ”.

In another, the Chinese company (which operates for Western markets through a Californian company) explains that it is looking for someone able to “build a new order delivery service from scratch” and be “responsible for the commercial development of the TikTok ecommerce logistics fulfillment service in the United States.” A significant leap in the dynamics of the group. Many of these roles would have as their place of work, at least formally, the city of Seattle. Which is also the home of the historic Amazon headquarters.

Although the announcements are necessarily public, TikTok has declined any comments for the moment. But in a statement to CNN, a spokesperson explained that the company is “focused on providing a valuable shopping experience in the countries where TikTok Shop is currently offered in South East Asia and the UK, which includes providing merchants with a range of features. of the product and delivery options “. In addition, always in the United States and in view of the Christmas season, the Financial Times revealed that the app is testing a live shopping feature in the style of QVC, the television giant of distance selling. In short: something is definitely moving.