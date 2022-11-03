“We confirm that the Dublin datacenter will be operational in 2023” and that “in the meantime, European user data will continue to be stored in the US and Singapore”: from TikTok Italia they answered us like thiswhen we again asked for explanations on how information relating to social media subscribers in EU countries is managed.

We asked them again, because TikTok has just updated the privacy policies regarding the storage and access of European user data and to the collection of information relating to the position (here are the details) and they can only read them old fears reappear but never really appeased. Just like those relating to the privacy of the (many) EU citizens who choose to use the ByteDance platform.

Where is European user data stored?

The company explained that “the data of European users (and from the United Kingdom and Switzerlanded) are currently stored in the United States and Singapore “, but also revealed that” on the basis of actual needs for the performance of one’s work we allow remote access to data to some employees who are part of our company who are located in Brazil, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and the United States “, albeit” in compliance with a series of solid security controls and approval protocols, and through methods recognized by the Gdpr “.

As we understand, and despite the internal security procedureswhich “provide for system access controls, encryption and network security”, the specter of the “Chinese big brother who spies on us” returns, although the company has repeatedly reiterated that “we have never shared user data (US and Europeans, ed) with the Chinese government nor would we do it if asked ”, recalling often the agreement with Oracle for the retention of American subscriber data on American servers.

As for us Europeans, we are waiting for the Irish solution that has been announced several times: last June, TikTok had announced plans to create another thousand jobs in the countrywhere it already has its European headquarters, and precisely also to have “signed the contract for a datacenter in Dublin that will host the data of TikTok users from the United Kingdom and the 27 EU countries, as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway” and that “we are working on a site currently under construction with the aim of start operations in early 2023to then increase its operations during the year “.

Location information

That’s not all, because this latest privacy update also provides explanations regarding the various ways in which information about the geolocation of European users: “When they create a video, they can choose to add the location”, perhaps to show themselves near tourist attractions or other places of interest, or “they can choose to activate the services of Localization for TikTok in theirs Settings”, Precisely to allow the app to collect this information from their device.

Which, however, would not be done, according to what the company explained, through the GPS technology.