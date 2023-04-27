Home » Tile launches a Bluetooth tracker for cats
The introduction of small tracking tags such as AirTag and Galaxy SmartTag has aroused various tests, including finding lost luggage, where the little fur kids usually go, and so on. After merging into Life360, Tile, the big predecessor in this field, launched lost QR stickers and UWB products. Today, it brings a specialized Tile for Cats, combining their Tile Sticker with a Bluetooth connection range of about 76 meters and exclusive silicone. The accessories are packaged so that the user can easily snap them onto the cat’s neck leash without interfering with their movement.

The specifications of the Tile Sticker are also the same, with a non-replaceable battery to provide 3 years of power, a waterproof body, and support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple Siri voice assistant linkage. So Tile for Cats is $10 more expensive than Tile Sticker, which is to buy exclusive silicone accessories. Interested friends can go to Tile’s official website to place an order. Tile for Cats is available in black and white, priced at $40.

