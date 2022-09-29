Tim Cook is excited when he crosses the threshold of the Aula Magna Storica of the Federico II University of Naples. Of honorary degrees he has already received another (in Scotland, five years ago), but this one is different. Not so much for the personalities in the front rows, including the US consul in Naples Tracy Roberts-Pounds, the mayor Gaetano Manfredi, and the president of Calcio Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis. It is for the relationship that the American company has with Naples, where the only Academy in Europe was born six years ago, and almost two thousand students have already graduated.

Rector Matteo Lorito talks about “the values ​​that Tim Cook has translated into this gigantic company that is Apple, one of the most powerful multinationals in the world today”, and unites them with those of Federico II “that we have been pursuing for about 800 years: education, accessibility for all to training, diversity, safety, inclusion “.

After the other speeches, the Apple CEO arrives: a few minutes, a skilful mix of marketing and very high ideals: “We live in a difficult moment in history, from the war in Ukraine to the economic crisis, yet it is a moment of opportunities never seen before. , for innovation and technology that grow fast, ”he says. And he underlines the key points from the Apple doctrine, starting with the protection of privacy, which once again defines a “fundamental human right”. This is because “innovation can drive social progress and deepen the human experience – but it can also be exercised to exploit and oversee. To weaken the bonds between us just when we need to strengthen them. And I believe that, as innovators, we have a responsibility to adhere strictly to the highest standards when it comes to our impact on people’s lives. “

Cook speaks of fidelity to one’s values, to the choices that define all life, and observes that technology can be used for a good purpose, to “leave the world better than we found it”. He recalls that “this country has produced great discoveries in many important fields of knowledge. By challenging conventions, Italian scientists, artists, mathematicians and engineers have propelled humanity towards the future. And they have repeatedly demonstrated that a great idea can change the world“.

Tim Cook mentions, without naming him, Steve Jobs, “a visionary”. And he encourages the students, the few present and the many who follow him in streaming, to ask themselves the right questions. “I know that today the future may seem uncertain, but I can’t help but be optimistic, I see potential everywhere, in Naples in Italy, and especially in you”.