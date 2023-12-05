Time Magazine selects the Top 10 Best Games of 2023 | Tears of the Kingdom is only ranked 4th, and the championship is surprising

Time Magazine’s selection of the Top 10 Best Games of 2023 has caused quite a stir among gamers, with the popular game Tears of the Kingdom only ranking 4th. The ranking has sparked surprise and debate among gaming enthusiasts, especially those who were expecting Tears of the Kingdom to take the top spot.

The highly anticipated list released by Time Magazine ranks the top 10 games of the year, with Alan Wake II claiming the number one spot. Other notable games included in the list are Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, and Resident Evil 4 Remake.

The ranking has divided opinions among gaming communities, with some expressing shock and disappointment at Tears of the Kingdom’s placement. Many Asian players, in particular, have voiced their disagreement with the ranking, with some arguing that Tears of the Kingdom is the best game of the year.

However, the article also points out that while Tears of the Kingdom is an outstanding game, it may be limited by the functionality of the Switch and may not provide the same visual enjoyment and smoothness as other top-ranking games. This observation suggests that Time Magazine’s ranking may have factored in not just the gameplay, but also the overall gaming experience and technological advancements.

The article also acknowledges that while Alan Wake II may not have received as high ratings on platforms such as Metacritic, Time Magazine may have seen something in the game that other critics did not. This insight encourages players who have not yet experienced the game to give it a try.

The article also highlights the absence of AC6 Mech Combat Mercenary VI Realm Skyfire in the top ten, with the reporter expressing dissatisfaction at the game’s exclusion.

In conclusion, Time Magazine’s selection of the top 10 best games of 2023 has stirred up discussions and debates within the gaming community. Whether Tears of the Kingdom deserved a higher ranking or if Alan Wake II truly deserved the number one spot, there’s no denying that the selection has caused gamers to reevaluate their own favorites and expectations from the gaming world.

