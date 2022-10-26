Among the four commonly used high-definition video cables (HDMI, DVI, VGA, DP), the HDMI cable should be the most popular, because it can basically be seen from the interface configuration on the new video equipment. The advantages of HDMI are obvious. Version 2.0 can reach 4K resolution and 18Gbps transmission speed. WST-LRP001 HDMI 2.1 supports the highest resolution of [email protected] 4:4:4 8bit and can simultaneously transmit sound and video information. Nowadays, when many people are wiring at home, they will consider using a video cable to ensure that the house is beautiful and tidy, and it is also convenient to build a home theater in the future, and the first choice for video cable is HDMI.

As we all know, the distance of ultra-high-definition video transmission is very limited. For example, the HDMI2.0 version can only guarantee 4K resolution within 3 meters, but many situations in life require long-distance high-definition video transmission, such as 60 meters, 100 meters, 120 meters, what should we do? It’s time to invite the protagonist – HDMI signal amplifier.

Understanding HDMI Signal Amplifiers

From the appearance, it can be seen that its main interfaces are HDMI input and output interface, POWER input port is suitable for long-distance transmission, generally the highest resolution can be guaranteed to support up to [email protected] 4:4:4 8bit (recommended with HDMI 2.1 wire).

Supports high-definition image quality with a maximum bandwidth of 48Gbps. If the HDMI cable and signal source are relatively high-quality, such as when using a certified HDMI 2.1 cable, it supports Dynamic HDR (dynamic mode high dynamic range processing), VRR (variable refresh rate) ), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QFT (Quick Frame Transfer), QMS (Quick Firmware Switching), DSC (Image Compression Transfer), the clarity of the image and the expressiveness of details will be greatly improved. It can greatly reduce signal attenuation and make the color purer and more realistic; it is widely used in video conferences, information release, security monitoring, banking and other environments in science and technology parks.



The HDMI signal amplifier has a built-in high-performance chip, which can intelligently transmit signals, effectively avoid various external interference, and stabilize

Efficiently realize the transmission of HDMI video signals from input to amplification to output, without driver, and can be plug and play.

WST-LRP001 is an HDMI 2.1 video signal amplifier, through which the HDMI signal extension distance between HDMI player and HDMI display is enhanced and extended.

Support HDMI 2.1 functions such as dynamic HDR, DSC, HFR, VRR, QMS, QFT, ALLM.

The compact design of the WST-LRP001 allows it to be installed in tight spaces.

Suitable for use in offices, home entertainment, and educational settings.

feature of product

 Supports the highest resolution up to 7680×[email protected] 4:4:4, 8bit (recommended with HDMI 2.1 certified cable).

 Support the maximum bandwidth of 48Gbps

 Support HDCP1.4, 2.2 & 2.3.

 Support Dynamic HDR (High Dynamic Range Processing in Dynamic Mode), VRR (Variable Refresh Rate), ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), QFT (Quick Frame Transfer), QMS (Quick Media Cut)

Exchange), DSC (Video Compression Transmission).

 Support automatic EQ signal adjustment

Why is HDMI amplifier demand so big?

HDMI distance limit

HDMI cables are susceptible to images from other cables and wires. It makes the HDMI signal, which has a short transmission distance, more fragile. However, in a professional audio-visual installation environment, a large number of wiring and various electronic devices are very common, which makes the interference situation even more serious.

The HDMI cable is composed of copper wire cores, which transmit electromagnetic signals. The strong current in the signal transmission will generate electromagnetic waves, and the electromagnetic waves will interfere with the signal, causing the signal to be unstable, affecting the voltage, and distorting the data. In order to reduce electromagnetic interference, the copper wire will add a magnetic ring to the cable, and it will also be processed on the chip, but the transmission effect is still greatly reduced, and it is difficult to transmit 8K @60HZ video and images.

Once the HDMI signal is interfered, depending on the severity of the interference, the following interference phenomena may appear on the screen:

Image appears grainy

wavy/horizontal stripes

Image is choppy/flickering

Can’t display screen

Generally speaking, the transmission distance of HDMI cables is short, only about 15 meters. The 4K 60Hz HDMI transmission distance is even shorter, about 10 meters. In addition, HDMI cables are extremely sensitive and are easily affected by other cables and wires, causing signal interference and shortening HDMI’s originally not long transmission distance. inevitable.

This device is a WST-LRP001 signal enhancement amplifier connected to a WST-LRP001 signal enhancement amplifier through an HDMI cable (blue arrow), and then connected to an HDMI cable (blue arrow) to achieve signal extension. The better the quality of the HDMI cable, the distance of serial transmission It will also be farther to achieve the maximum effect.

Vishay Wave HDMI 2.1 Video Signal Amplifier WST-LRP001 does not change the signal itself, but amplifies the signal to its original strength, allowing the signal to extend a distance.Therefore, the amplifier is usually added in the middle, and the position where the amplifier is installed is where the signal is close to attenuation. Therefore, it can only transmit 10M signal originally, and only 10M can be transmitted through the amplifier, because this is the limitation of the original signal.

Amplifiers can be superimposed, one can be installed every 5M-20M, and some distances that could not be reached can be transmitted through the superimposed amplifiers.

The amplifier is small and exquisite, does not occupy space, and is easy to extend. The metal material helps the amplifier to dissipate heat and has a strong protective structure.

Use the video to let everyone refer to the compactness and texture of the amplifier.

The current HDMI amplifier image quality is mainly divided into several specifications, 1080p/[email protected]/[email protected], [email protected] extender usually supports downward, WST-LRP001 supports the highest resolution up to [email protected] 4:4: 48bit. However, it should be noted that the higher the picture quality, the shorter the extension distance. Therefore, when choosing, you must clearly understand the corresponding distance specifications for each picture quality, which are usually marked in detail in the product manual.

interface

Input: HDMI Type-A Female x 1

Output: HDMI Type-A Female x 1

transmit information

HDMI Specification: 2.1

HDCP Specification: 1.4/2.2/2.3

Resolution output:

7680×[email protected]

3840×[email protected]

3840×[email protected]

2560×[email protected]

2560×[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Supported transmission distance:

Resolution input distance / output distance / total distance

[email protected] 5m 5m 10m

[email protected] 10m 15m 25m

[email protected] 20m 25m 45m

※ If the display device cannot reach the highest resolution or cannot display the picture, this is a normal phenomenon, and it is mostly a compatibility problem. For details, please contact the technical department.

power supply

Transformer: 5V/1A DC

Maximum power consumption: 1.5W

product structure

Chassis material: metal

Dimensions (W x D x H): 47 x 60 x 15mm

Weight: 56g

surroundings

Operating temperature: -5˚C～40˚C

Storage temperature: -20˚C～60˚C

Certification

Safety regulations: CE/FCC/RoHS/REACH

Origin

Taiwan