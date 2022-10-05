While we don’t yet have a release date to share on Little Troopers: Global Operations, we do have a new video with plenty of gameplay. This is a twin-stick shooter from the Tiny Trooper series, offering co-op play for up to four players (or single player if you prefer) and 50 missions to play.

If you’re playing on PC or Xbox, there’s currently a playable demo available for you to check out, but the finished game will also be released on PlayStation and Switch. Check out the video below, under which the official instructions can be found.

Little Troopers: Global Operations has the explosive action that fans of the series love, but this time with a host of new features and an epic campaign with over 50 missions set in every corner of the globe. Fight the toughest foes with an arsenal of deadly weapons including machine guns, flamethrowers and rocket launchers or installations in vehicular combat. You can take on the challenge alone, or team up with friends in any available format on the couch or in online co-op to compete in the Little Troopers: Global Operations world leaderboard.