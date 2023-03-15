When writing articles, I often need to take screenshots of web pages. Although direct capture can be used, I always feel that it is not so good-looking, and it is too time-consuming to edit with software such as Photoshop. I used to use Screely, but I still don’t It is very exquisite, and recently found another better TinySnap extension function. After the screenshot, the texture is super high, there are many color background options, and even the outer frame can be selected (Windows or Mac style), and many editing tools are also provided. , if you often need to capture web page screens like me, this is very recommended.

TinySnap makes web page screenshots more refined, beautiful extensions, and provides various editing tools

TinySnap has extensions for Chrome and Microsoft Edge that work in the same way, I’m using Edge as an example.

After entering the Microsoft Edge extension application store page, click Get in the upper right:



A message will pop up above, click “Add extension”:



Displaying this message means that it is completed, and the addition has been completed:



The default browser will hide the new extension, open the puzzle icon on the far right, find TinySnap, open the left eye, and it will be displayed in the upper right corner:



When you want to use it, just open this extended function and choose the mode you want. There are three types, “visible area”, “selected area” and “whole page”. The visible area is the webpage screen displayed by the current browser. The selected area is the range you want to capture, and the entire page is used for long web pages. It also supports the use of local images and converting code to images:



The process of taking screenshots of the entire webpage will take time. No matter which mode is used, please do not move the mouse or scroll the webpage when capturing. Simply put, just wait for it to be captured:



I use the visible range. After cutting, it will automatically enter the editing background. There are many options on the right to adjust, including: outer margin, inner margin, rounded corner radian, shadow, position, background, border, image ratio, and watermark:



There are four options for borders, macOS Light, macOS Dark, Windows Light, and Windows Dark:



Even if you don’t have a Mac, you can make screenshots that look like Mac windows:



There are also many color options for the background, each of which is very textured, and Pro users can also connect to Unsplash’s free gallery:



There are many editing tools on the top, such as arrows, which allow you to mark the key points of the screenshot. In addition, there are text, pencils, circles, frames, etc., and the texture part is only available to Pro users:



Like this, use arrows to mark the key points you want, no need to go to other editing software to make them, this is really convenient:



After making it, press Finish, and you can download it. It is a large high-resolution image without a watermark. People who often need to screenshot webpages really recommend this tool, and the quality is super high:

