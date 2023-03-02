As an audio-visual enthusiast, buying a TV is of course expensive. However, the American TinyCircuits, which specializes in mini toys, launched the ultra-fine-sized TV TinyTV 2 and TinyTV Mini on the Japanese crowdfunding website, using 1-inch IPS LCD screen and 0.6 Inch OLED screen, that is, how thin is it? Probably thinner than your finger! In fact, TinyCircuits launched the first-generation TinyTV 3 years ago. This second-generation product can be regarded as an upgraded version. It maintains the shape of a retro TV and is equipped with built-in memory. It can be directly copied by a computer through a conversion program. If you use a PC, you can stream the screen in real time, which is very enjoyable. At present, the two products have been launched on the Japanese crowdfunding platform Campfire, and have reached the crowdfunding goal. If you are interested in this toy, you may wish to take a look.

