TinyTv is the smallest TV in the world

An OLED TV for 48 euros seems like a bargain, and it undoubtedly is. Of course, to see it you need a magnifying glass if not a microscope: the TinyTV screen measures only 0.6 inches, i.e. 1.5 cm more or less, and the entire TV fits in the palm of a hand. It’s a perfect gadget, fun and useless, even if it actually works: it doesn’t tune into television channels, but plays videos from an SD card; there’s audio, with a built-in speaker, you can change channels (actually you go from one video file to another, in a loop), and it even has an IR receiver for the remote control. The included rechargeable battery should provide an hour of battery life.

TinyTV 2 is bigger, with a 216×135 pixel display and a more powerful battery (2 hours), but has the same features. It costs 57 euros and, like the smaller model, is available in black or transparent. TinyCircuits produces them, they can be found on IndieGogo and Kickstarter, but the bad news is that they can’t be given as gifts at Christmas: in fact, the first models will only arrive in spring.

by Bruno Ruffilli

