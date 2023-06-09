Tip: KAIWEETS ES20, precision mechanics set with electric screwdriver at a fair price

I wear out my tools and bits quite a bit, not least because I like to misplace bits… So I have to buy new bit sets etc. on a regular basis.

Normally I would always recommend the iFixit models here, also simply because iFixit does a lot for the repair community. However, the iFixt toolkits are also quite expensive.

I have now stumbled across the KAIWEETS ES20 Set. At €45.99 (at the time of the test), this is anything but cheap, but it comes with an exciting scope of delivery.

In addition to various bits, an electric screwdriver is also included in the scope of delivery. The latter are very cool and also have a value of 20-30€, which makes this set very exciting again in terms of price.

In this small article, I would like to briefly introduce and “recommend” the KAIWEETS ES20 set to you.

Fantastic scope of delivery!

Certainly the greatest strength of this set is the sheer scope of delivery. All components are delivered in a small “folder”, which can be perfectly stowed away.

A small overview of the parts included in the scope of delivery (if I can name them all correctly):

cloth folder

120x Bits

1x Electric Screwdriver

1x suction cup

1x SIM eject tool

1x 120mm pry tool

1x cleaning brush

1x magnetic mat for screws

6x Assorted Triangular Opening Tools

1x bit extension

1x flexible bit extension

1x Pinzette

1x USB Kabel

1x Magnetisierer

I’m sure I forgot something here, but the manufacturer advertises a total of 137 parts.

The set seems to me to be extremely consistent! Perhaps an alternative “manual” screwdriver and a second “pry tool” (these wear out quickly) would have been nice, but that’s criticism on a high level.

Lots of “standard” quality bits

To put it bluntly, if you expect “premium” quality bits from this set, you will be disappointed.

So we have 120 bits! Accordingly, every screw type you can imagine is represented here, at least on a “small” scale. We have precision engineer bits here, so these are rather of the smaller variety. This is not a set that you can use to build furniture.

However, practically all exotic bit types are represented here, in addition to the classics such as Phillips, slotted, torx, etc.

In terms of quality, you get China standard goods here, to put it bluntly. The bits are absolutely nothing special. Terrible? The fit is okay and the bits usually do. I wouldn’t be surprised if the slotted bits break or bend quickly.

I know this type of bits from other sets, so I’ve had some experience here.

Phillips, Torx, etc. usually work well with “harder” screws.

An iFixit tool kit or screwdrivers from Wera are already 1-2 classes above this set in terms of quality.

Electric screwdriver

Without a doubt, the highlight of this set is the electric screwdriver. This is an approx. 168 x 16 mm “pen” which weighs 62g.

This has a bit holder on the front and a USB C port on the back. For control, it has three buttons at about thumb height, forward, back and LED on/off.

Usage is extremely simple, instead of turning the screwdriver, you just press the corresponding direction button and the screw will be turned.

And yes, it also works well in practice and can relieve the wrist a lot!

However, there are quite a few points to consider. So the performance, the torque, of the screwdriver is rather manageable. This is actually quite ideal for notebook screws, which shouldn’t be tightened that much anyway.

However, if you have really tight screws, as they usually are from the factory, the screwdriver will not be able to loosen them using the motor power!

Here you simply have to make half a turn by hand and the motor takes care of the rest.

In terms of quality, the cordless screwdriver makes a decent impression. No, this is not an absolute luxury model, but it doesn’t look cheap either.

Conclusion

This article was simply intended to be a small reference to the KAIWEETS ES20 set. Especially if you are looking for a simple “all in one” set for repairing smartphones, notebooks, PCs, I think this is nicely put together.

Of course there is still better quality, we don’t need to argue about that. There are also cheaper bit sets, but I think the combination of a very complete bit set, various tools and a decent electric screwdriver for around 45€ is great!