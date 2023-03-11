Every time you take a photo at a popular scenic spot, you will inevitably capture passers-by. You need to remove passers-by from the photo through a photo editing app afterwards. For example, Google Pixel has an exclusive Magic Eraser magic eraser function, but now the technology of removing passers-by from photos has been released for Android and iOS systems Use, the function of removing people or sundries can also be realized through the mobile phone.

This article will share how to use Android or iPhone to remove passers-by (persons) skills. If you have a subscription to Google One, you can easily remove passers-by in the background through the Magic Eraser built into the Google Photos app, allowing you to use your mobile phone You can easily remove the passerby in the photo.

Does Google Magic Eraser feature Magic Eraser ask for money?

Magic Eraser Magic Eraser was originally a retouching function launched by Google only for Pixel series phones. It can quickly remove passers-by and debris on photos by smearing with your fingers. This is for users who are not good at using retouching tools. , quite convenient.

However, Google has decided to fully open the Magic Eraser photo editing function to iPhone and Android users. As long as you have a subscription to Google One, you can use the Magic Eraser function for free by opening the Google Photos app, and remove unrelated people in the photos. Or the sundries can be erased with one click.

Google Photos app needs to be upgraded to v6.25 or newer.

Requires a Google One subscription to use.

Supports iPhone, iPad or Android phones.

Google Photos app download: App Store, Google Play

If you have not subscribed to Google One, you can refer to

How to teach with Google Magic Eraser iOS/Android

If after taking a photo with an iPhone or Android phone, there are some random people in the screen, you can use the magic eraser function in Google Photos to remove them. As for the method of use, the operation is the same regardless of the Android or iPhone version. The Google Magic Eraser is used below Wipe the iOS version as an operation instruction:

Step 1. Open the Google Photos app

If you want to use the Magic Eraser function, you need to download the “Google Photos App” on your mobile phone and open it. Directly click on the photo of the person you want, and click “edit image“Function.

Step 2. Enable the Magic Eraser function

First select “toolyou’ll see “magic eraser” function, if the Magic Eraser does not appear, it means that you cannot use Magic Eraser for free without subscribing to Google One.

Step 3. Remove people and debris from the photo

Google Photos Magic Eraser will automatically detect whether there are people or things to be removed in the photo, and it will immediately pop up “find suggested items“, click “Clear All“, you can quickly delete the idle passers-by in the photo with one click.

If there are some redundant objects in the photo that are not automatically corrected, such as slippers on the beach, silhouettes, or common utility poles and wires on the road, you can use your finger to smear the object to be removed in the photo, and Google artificial intelligence will be used to automatically repair it .

There is also a function “fusion“, this function is mainly to change the object in the picture to monochrome. For example, if you want to change the character in the photo to monochrome to stand out, just swipe with your finger and it will automatically change the character to monochrome .

Step 4. Save the photo

When the photo modification is complete, click “Finishand select thesave copy“, Google Photos will automatically recreate a retouched version.

Google Magic Eraser to remove people renderings

function summary

If you want to remove people or debris from photos with your mobile phone, you can easily do it through the Google Magic Eraser function. Whether it is an iPhone or Android, you can quickly and easily swipe your finger to quickly remove the debris or passers-by in the photo. However, it needs to be used with a Google One subscription. It is recommended that useful subscribers can quickly pick up Google Photos to try it out.

If you want to subscribe to Google One service at the cheapest price, it is recommended to refer to another

