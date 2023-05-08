Home » Titanium alloy frame + Type-C interface iPhone 15 Ultra model released
Titanium alloy frame + Type-C interface iPhone 15 Ultra model released

by admin
Titanium alloy frame + Type-C interface iPhone 15 Ultra model released

The well-known YouTube channel Unbox Therapy recently released a mock-up of the iPhone 15 Ultra, and more details about the new phone have also been revealed. From the appearance, the iPhone 15 Ultra is very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max, but the lens module will be more protruding. In addition, the frame of the fuselage will be made of stronger titanium alloy and replaced with a USB Type-C socket.

The iPhone 15 Ultra looks very similar to the iPhone 14 Pro Max
The placement of the lens modules is slightly different (white is iPhone 15 Ultra, purple is iPhone 14 Pro Max)
The mute button will change from the previous switch to a button
Like the rumors, the new opportunity will switch to USB Type-C

According to Unbox Therapy’s video, the iPhone 15 Ultra has a body size of 159.86mm x 76.73mm x 8.25mm. Compared with the current iPhone 14 Pro Max 160.7mm x 77.6mm x 7.85mm, it will be slightly thicker by about 0.4mm. The new machine uses a titanium alloy frame, and the mute button will change from the previous dial switch to a button. However, due to the increase in costs, it is believed that the price of the iPhone 15 Ultra will be much higher than the current iPhone 14 Pro Max, and it is rumored that the price will be as high as HK$20,000.

