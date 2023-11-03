Title: “Discover Hidden Secrets and Escape the Giant Baby in Bandai Namco’s Little Nightmares 3”

Bandai Namco Entertainment Unveils New Gameplay Video and Limited Edition Model for “Little Nightmares 3”

Bandai Namco Entertainment has recently released an exciting new gameplay promotional video for their upcoming horror adventure puzzle game, “Little Nightmares 3”. The video provides a glimpse into the thrilling two-player play mode, allowing players to delve into the depths of “Necropolis” and uncover its hidden secrets.

Accompanying the gameplay video release is the official information on the “Escape from the Giant Baby” scene model, which is now available for sale on the Bandai Namco Entertainment e-commerce platform. This scene model captures one of the most intense moments in the game, showcasing the protagonists “Low” and “Alone” as they attempt to escape from the giant hand of the giant baby.

The “Escape from the Giant Baby” scene model is a limited edition collectible, with only 1,999 copies produced, each uniquely numbered. Standing at a height of 15 cm and measuring 18 cm in length, this model weighs approximately 0.9 kg, making it a must-have for fans of the game.

In “Little Nightmares 3”, players will accompany Low and Alone on their journey through the treacherous and mysterious world of “Spiral”, as they search for a way out of the haunting realm of “Nowhere”. Their adventure begins in the desolate city of “Necropolis”, known for its eternal energy and the looming presence of death. Once a bustling hub filled with inhabitants, Necropolis now stands as a ghost town, harboring threats such as the Monster Baby that the two children must evade.

Fans of the series can look forward to experiencing “Little Nightmares 3” on various platforms, including PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC Steam, with its release scheduled for 2024.

With its captivating gameplay and spine-chilling atmosphere, “Little Nightmares 3” promises to deliver another unforgettable horror adventure for players to immerse themselves in. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to explore the mysteries of Necropolis and witness the harrowing escape from the giant baby – secure your limited edition model today before they disappear forever.

Share this: Facebook

X

