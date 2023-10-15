Title: “Effective Self-Review Methods for Product Managers: Enhancing Product Skills, Industry Knowledge, and Teamwork”

Mistakes are inevitable in product planning, but how do product managers review themselves? How do you find the reason after something happens so that you can avoid it next time? This article will record my review method through three aspects: “product skills, industry knowledge, and teamwork”.

Who should read this article?

– Friends who are interested in product managers, product planning, product strategy, and product planning.

1. Why review is needed

Overturning is a term unique to Go. It means that after the game between two players, both players play it over again in the order in which they played, exploring the strategy of each move as a way to improve their chess skills. Now, “review” in work or life refers to reviewing various situations and rethinking what you would do if you returned to the present moment. Self-correction. The product manager is a role that requires teamwork. A review has several benefits:

– Reflect on your own product planning capabilities: Reconfirm whether you made any mistakes when collecting requirements, functional planning, and proposals, such as requirements disassembly errors, insufficient MECE planning, etc.

– Reflect on your collaboration with your team: Reconfirm that when you present the project to designers, engineers, and QA personnel, there are no missed links, such as incorrect timeline, incorrect functional scope, unclear product goals, etc.

In addition to the benefits at work, it is also often used when changing jobs. During interviews, we are often asked:

– What products have you made? What difficulties did you encounter? What would you do if you had to do it all over again? What’s the most frustrating thing about building a product? What to do next? How to resolve conflicts with the team? How to avoid it next time? These questions focus on “How to admit mistakes, how to fix them, how to avoid them”.

2. Three aspects of review

Based on my own experience review, I usually review: product skills, industry knowledge, and teamwork.

– Review of product skills:

Skills will be cut into several more aspects:

– Define requirements: When collecting requirements from stakeholders, are the pain points clear enough? Is there any missing link that will cause subsequent planning to deviate from the pain points (problem decomposition).

– Priority: Can a set of principles be unified for the execution order of old and new requirements, so that we can more quickly clarify who comes first and who comes last (to determine the importance).

– Functional planning: Regarding customer needs and the current status of competing products, do you need to know more about which module to facilitate more accurate planning (functional planning).

– Review of industrial knowledge:

In terms of industry, it will be cut:

– Industry status: When planning the solution, do I know enough about the original usage of the front-line operators, and can my solution be better than the original one (understand the current situation).

– Current status of competing products: If the planned functions are already available in competing products, have you confirmed why customers don’t use them and what their real needs are (understand the competing products).

– Functional association: What is the positioning of this function? Do you know what operational behaviors (user paths) the function will affect?

– Review of team collaboration:

– Project hours: When planning the start and end time of the project, are there any areas that have been omitted, causing the work hours to exceed original expectations (schedule management).

– Team direction: During Kickoff and Planning meetings, should everyone clearly understand the project goals and content to avoid errors in the subsequent development process (goal management).

– Cross-department collaboration: When encountering cross-department and cross-functional requirements, are there early notifications and resource coordination to avoid having to wait until the end of communication (cross-department communication)?

The directions in the examples above are more like a checklist, allowing you to think about it a little bit every time you review it. However, you will not follow these items every time. You will review different content according to different projects. If you feel that the above content is too much, you can also refer to some Retro meeting techniques commonly used by PMs:

– Liked: What is your favorite thing about this project? Who helped whom? Who do you want to praise? Who did something good?

– Learned: What did you learn from where? What new knowledge and skills do you have? What are the new gains from project execution?

– Lacked: Which side can perform better next time? Is there anything that needs to be filled in beforehand? What can you do to make your team better?

– Longed for: Something I didn’t do this time but hope to do next time? Want added team rules? Want to try something?

3. The ultimate purpose of review

This article mainly records the “personal review” and does not fully list the “team review”. In addition to the “team review” mentioned above, the personal review “Skill growth”, can also help “Career reflection”. Here I use “Past, present, Future” dismantling:

– Project review: Did the projects I chose in the past help my career? Which one could be better? Or is this the direction I want?

– Missing now: Are there any immediate skills or knowledge that need to be supplemented immediately, or what is still lacking in order to keep up with the team or lead the team?

– Future projections: What fields do I want to study next, what projects do I want to do, and what projects do I want to challenge.

The entire review can be done in your favorite note-taking software, or you can find a PM with a similar job to assist with Q&A. After the review, I prefer to list a few action plans (Call to Action), such as what types of articles to read more, or what preparatory work should be done before doing OO, so that it can avoid recurrence when doing similar projects next time.

4. Summary

The above experience comes from past product work. If you are interested in this series, you can continue to watch.

