Title: “Monster Hunter Now Surpasses 1 Million Pre-Registrations, Offers Special Makeup Design as Reward”

The highly anticipated smartphone game, “Monster Hunter Now,” developed by Niantic and authorized by Capcom, has announced that over 1 million people have participated in the pre-registration event. In a first-time occurrence, those who pre-register will be rewarded with a special “Makeup” design once the number of pre-registrations exceeds 2 million.

“Monster Hunter Now” is a game that allows players to experience hunting monsters in the real world. Drawing inspiration from the popular “Monster Hunter” series, the game incorporates features such as upgrading equipment, battling challenging monsters, and utilizing positioning and augmented reality (AR) technologies. This immersive gameplay allows players to assume the role of hunters and engage in thrilling monster hunts alongside up to three other players. Additionally, the game has been designed to cater to the needs of newcomers, ensuring a smooth entry into the world of “Monster Hunter.”

As part of the pre-registration event, various rewards are to be unlocked based on the number of participants. The summary of the pre-registration event rewards are as follows:

– 500,000 participants: Recovery Potion x10 and Coloring Ball x3

– 1 million participants: Founder’s Medal and Magic Pebble x3

– 2 million participants: Pre-order special makeup x2 and 500 item box

– 3 million participants: Pre-order special makeup x2 and double reward coupons x3

– 5 million participants: 10,000 Zenny and another 500 item box

Furthermore, the game has released the first-ever glimpse of the “Pre-registration Rewards Special Makeup” design drawings. The official statement mentions that once the number of pre-registrations surpasses 2 million, two additional “special makeup” designs will be added as rewards.

“Monster Hunter Now” is set to revolutionize the mobile gaming industry by seamlessly merging the virtual world with reality, providing players with an unforgettable hunting experience. With the number of pre-registrations steadily climbing, it’s clear that gamers are eagerly awaiting the release of this highly anticipated game.

