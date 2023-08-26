Title: New Rumors Surface about USB-C Cable in iPhone 15 Line

New Rumor Emerges About USB-C Cable for iPhone 15 Line

New details about the upcoming iPhone 15 line have surfaced, adding to the anticipation of Apple’s highly-awaited keynote event. As the launch date draws near, rumors surrounding the features and specifications of the iPhone 15 continue to circulate online.

Last week, it was reported that the USB-C port on the iPhone 15 would support Thunderbolt technology, promising faster data transfer speeds. However, a new rumor now suggests that the USB-C cable accompanying the iPhone 15 may be limited to USB 2.0 speeds.

The European Parliament recently passed legislation mandating the use of a single universal port by technology companies. The USB-C port has gained popularity among consumers due to its numerous advantages, including greater compatibility with peripherals, fast charging support, and faster data transfer speeds.

Despite these advantages, it remains unclear how Apple plans to implement the USB-C port in the new iPhone 15. Speculation indicates that Apple may somehow limit its functionality, raising questions about the ultimate user experience.

Additionally, recent reports have suggested that Apple may release colored USB-C cables that match the finish of the iPhone 15. This would allow users to coordinate their charging cables with their device’s color, adding a personal touch.

Furthermore, it is rumored that the USB-C charging cable for the iPhone 15 will be half a meter longer than previous models, measuring approximately 1.5 meters in length. This change would offer users added convenience and flexibility.

An influential researcher, known as “Majin Bu,” has also provided information about the USB-C cable’s specifications. According to Majin Bu’s leaked details, the USB-C cable will be stronger, thicker, non-MFi certified, and 1.6 meters long. However, it is suggested that the data transfer speed will be limited to USB 2.0, similar to the Lightning connector. USB 2.0 has a transfer speed cap of 480 Mbps, considerably slower than the potential speeds of Thunderbolt.

The limitations regarding the USB-C cable’s data transfer speed have sparked discussion among tech enthusiasts and iPhone enthusiasts online. With the increasing reliance on fast data transfer in an increasingly connected world, the potential limitations on the iPhone 15’s USB-C cable have become a point of interest.

As the official launch draws closer, users and fans eagerly anticipate Apple’s announcement to confirm or debunk these rumors. The iPhone 15 line, with its highly anticipated USB-C port, is expected to revolutionize the user experience. Only time will tell if the USB-C cable will truly live up to expectations.

Stay tuned for more updates and join the conversation about the iPhone 15 line.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

