Title: “Possible Delay: Bank of America Analyst Suggests iPhone 15 Launch Could Be Postponed”

Title: iPhone 15 Launch Could Face Delay, Bank of America Analyst Suggests

Subtitle: New iPhone 15 models set for September presentation, but potential delay looms

The anticipated launch of the iPhone 15 line might experience a delay, as indicated by a Bank of America analyst. As the unveiling of the new iPhone models is scheduled for September, this potential setback has attracted considerable attention.

In recent days, multiple rumors surrounding Apple’s next-generation smartphones have circulated. Reports have confirmed that Apple has incorporated new battery technology into its devices and plans to introduce new colors for the iPhone 15 base models. However, recent information of great significance has emerged.

According to a global security analyst at Bank of America, Apple is apparently contemplating or has already decided to postpone the release of the iPhone 15. Traditionally, Apple phones debut in September each year, but this year’s batch might face a delay.

Wamsi Mohan, a global security analyst at Bank of America, shared his predictions in a financial research statement obtained by Barrons. His findings are based on extensive investigations into Apple’s supply chain. Mohan suggests that the launch of the iPhone 15 could be delayed by a few weeks, with the marketing of the iPhone 15 line taking place in the last quarter of the year, including October, November, and December.

Mohan’s concerns about the delay primarily revolve around the disappointment it could cause among investors and Wall Street analysts. Additionally, the Bank of America analyst provided estimates for Apple’s revenue in the final quarter of the year, projecting profits of $87.1 billion in September and total sales of 48 million iPhone units during the same period.

Interestingly, this is not the first time rumors of a delay have surfaced regarding the launch of Apple’s new smartphone generation. In May 2023, analyst Jeff Pu of Haitong International Securities reported a potential delay in the release of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus due to technical issues with the implementation of necessary hardware for the main camera, specifically the CIS image sensors.

If the current rumors hold true, Apple will present the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max in September. However, the official launch of these next-generation smartphones is expected to occur in October.

Apple’s typical release cycle aligns with an official launch in the first week of October. Last year, the company unveiled its iPhone 14 series on September 7th, with all iPhone 14 models officially hitting the market on September 16th, except for the iPhone 14 Plus, which launched on October 7th, 2022.

Several leaks and rumors have kept enthusiasts updated on the latest developments surrounding the iPhone 15. Mockup photos of the new models indicate that the iPhone 15 Pro series will be constructed using titanium and will feature a periscopic lens camera module that enhances optical zoom capabilities. Additionally, all iPhone 15 models are expected to come equipped with a 48-megapixel camera and a USB-C port. The popular “Dynamic Island” feature is also expected to make a return.

Furthermore, speculation suggests that the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max might feature an action button on the side, replacing the iconic sound switch. This new button would enable various system functions such as taking screenshots, controlling the camera shutter, and muting sound.

As the news of a potential iPhone 15 delay unfolds, discussions surrounding Apple’s latest flagship device continue. With the eagerly anticipated launch set for this year, Apple enthusiasts and analysts eagerly await further updates.

[Image Caption: All iPhone 15 models would have the Dynamic Island]

[Image Caption: Many color shades of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro have been leaked]

[Image Caption: The iPhone 15 should already have started production]

[Image Caption: This replica of the iPhone 15 Pro Max includes all the news mentioned in the rumors]

