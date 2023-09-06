Title: “ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi: A Budget-Friendly Mid-Range Motherboard with Impressive Design”

Introducing the ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi: A Mid-Range Motherboard with Impressive Features

In the world of motherboards, silver or white models are often reserved for flagship products in the ROG (Republic of Gamers) motherboard family. However, the recently unboxed Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi breaks this convention by offering a considerate option for the general public. Being a mid-range model with an affordable price point, let’s take a closer look at its design details and see if it can impress consumers.

One of the standout features of the Strix B650-A is its specially designed fonts and RGB lighting effects on the ROG logo. This attention to detail adds a touch of visual flair to the motherboard.

The silver accents of the Strix B650-A are mainly concentrated on the metal heat sink, while the PCB maintains a deep black color, which is common among motherboards.

But what really sets the Strix B650-A apart is its exclusive font design. The font style resembles the 8-bit aesthetic found in old-school video games, adding a hint of nostalgia and playfulness to the product. There is an 8-bit font on the side of the memory slot, reminiscent of the artistic style found in pet tamagotchi toys.

When it comes to specifications, the Strix B650-A is designed to support AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors. It features 8 + 4 CPU power supply slots, a 12 + 2 phase power supply, and can handle a current power of 60 A. Additionally, it offers four DDR5 memory slots, supporting a total of up to 192 GB (48 x 4), and includes the AMD EXPO one-key overclocking function.

In terms of expansion options, the Strix B650-A provides two sets of PCIe 4.0 x 16 slots, two sets of PCIe 4.0 x 1 slots, and three sets of M.2 slots. A convenient Q-Release button is located next to the first PCIe 4.0 x 16 slot, allowing easy removal of devices.

Equipped with 2 sets of PCIe x 16 slots and 2 sets of PCIe x 1 slots, the Strix B650-A offers ample scalability. The first set of PCIe x 16 slots supports PCIe 4.0 x 16 channels, all managed by the B650 chip. Additionally, the first group of PCIe 4.0 x 16 slots is covered with a metal armor for added support. There is also an ASUS Q-Release button, making it easier for users to disassemble their devices. It is recommended to install the graphics card in this slot for future maintenance and replacement purposes.

For capacity expansion, the Strix B650-A includes 3 sets of M.2 slots and 4 sets of SATA 6 Gbps connection ports. The first set of M.2 slots, located closest to the CPU, can support up to PCIe 5.0 x 4 channels. The remaining two sets of M.2 slots support PCIe 4.0 x 4 channels.

However, it’s important to note that the actual number of channels for the second set of PCIe x 16 slots is PCIe 4.0 x 4. These slots share channels with the third set of M.2 slots near the bottom of the motherboard, meaning users can only choose one to insert their device.

In terms of connectivity, the Strix B650-A offers various ports and connections. This includes USB 2.0 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports (including Type A and Type C ports), USB 3.2 Gen 2 x 2 ports (Type C), Thunderbolt port (additional purchase of an expansion card required), HDMI and DisplayPort video outputs, 5 sets of 3.5 mm audio jacks, a BIOS reset button, a 2.5 Gb Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi 6E network antenna.

The Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi is positioned as a mainstream motherboard and is unable to support PCIe 5.0 due to its B650 chipset limitations. However, it provides balanced expansion capabilities, suitable for current graphics cards and SSDs that use PCIe 4.0 channels. The motherboard also reserves PCIe 5.0 x 4 channels, controlled by the processor, for future use of the M.2 slot, allowing users to experience the next generation of M.2 SSDs.

With a current price of around NT$8,000, the Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi may be slightly higher priced compared to other options on the market. However, considering the rarity of silver or white motherboards, it’s worth sacrificing a bit of your budget for its appealing appearance.

In conclusion, the ROG Strix B650-A Gaming Wi-Fi offers a mid-range option for consumers who want a motherboard with impressive features. With its unique design elements and powerful specifications, it is worth considering for gamers and PC enthusiasts alike.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

