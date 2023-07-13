Title: “Xbox Introduces New Voice Reporting Feature to Combat Online Harassment and Toxicity”

Title: Xbox Introduces New Feature to Combat Online Harassment and Toxicity

Subtitle: Xbox Insiders can now report abusive players in voice chat, expanding the fight against toxicity

[City], [State] – Xbox, the popular gaming console by Microsoft, is taking a significant step forward in combating online harassment and toxic comments with the introduction of a new feature. This feature will allow Xbox Insiders to report abusive and toxic players, even if they are using voice chat. The move aims to create a safer and more inclusive gaming environment for users worldwide.

Currently, Xbox already has measures in place to limit harassment and toxic behavior in text-based communication. However, capturing and reporting instances of misconduct in voice chat has been more challenging. With the new feature, Xbox gamers can now capture 60-second video clips of in-game voice incidents that they believe violate community standards. These clips can then be submitted as evidence to the Xbox security team for review.

The announcement was made by Xbox Wire, the official news source for Xbox. Microsoft highlighted that this update will empower Xbox gamers, allowing them to have a voice in reporting inappropriate behavior that may have otherwise gone unnoticed or unaddressed.

Xbox Insider and gamer, Jonas Maki from Gamereactor.cn, praised the step taken by Xbox, stating, “Xbox is once again leading the way in player experience. By taking action to reduce toxicity that is often hard to track, gamers of all ages, genders, and backgrounds can be confident that Xbox has their back.”

CamicaziBoss, another Xbox gamer, expressed her excitement regarding the feature, particularly as a woman who often faces abuse and harassment online. She said, “As a woman online, I often find myself silencing myself in online multiplayer games to avoid abuse and harassment. I’m excited for features like this that speak to people like me getting a voice back. No one should be afraid to talk and miss interacting with other gamers.”

The feature will initially be available in English. However, Microsoft has confirmed that additional languages will be supported in the future to ensure inclusivity. Typically, it takes about two months for a new feature to be tested with Xbox Insiders before its official release. Therefore, gamers can expect the roll-out of this new tool in the fall.

As the fight against online toxicity intensifies, Xbox’s commitment to creating a positive gaming environment is commendable. By implementing this new reporting system for voice chat, Xbox is taking a significant step towards protecting its users from abuse and fostering a more enjoyable gaming experience for all.

Source: Gamereactor.cn

