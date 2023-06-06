TLS implementations at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows Denial of Service

The BSI has published a current IT security notice for TLS implementations. You can find out more about the affected operating systems and products as well as CVE numbers here on news.de.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) published an update on June 5th, 2023 to a vulnerability for TLS implementations that became known on December 14th, 2021. The operating systems UNIX, Linux and Windows as well as the products Apache HTTP Server, Open Source OpenSSH, Open Source OpenSSL, F5 BIG-IP, SUSE Linux, Open Source Postfix, Specification TLS and NGINX NGINX are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: F5 Security Advisory K83120834 (Status: 02.06.2023). Other useful sources are listed later in this article.

Security Advice for TLS Implementations – Risk: medium

Risk level: 3 (medium)

CVSS Base Score: 7,5

CVSS Temporal Score: 6,9

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the severity of vulnerabilities in computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to create a list of priorities for initiating countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the vulnerability discussed here is classified as “medium” according to the CVSS with a base score of 7.5.

TLS implementations bug: vulnerability allows denial of service

Transport Layer Security (TLS) is a hybrid encryption protocol for data transmission on the Internet.

A remote, anonymous attacker can exploit a vulnerability in various TLS implementations to perform a Denial of Service attack.

The vulnerability was classified by the individual serial number using the CVE reference system (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures). CVE-2002-20001.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

operating systems

UNIX, Linux, Windows

Products

Apache HTTP Server (cpe:/a:apache:http_server)

Open Source OpenSSH (cpe:/a:openbsd:openssh)

Open Source OpenSSL (cpe:/a:openssl:openssl)

F5 BIG-IP (cpe:/a:f5:big-ip)

SUSE Linux (cpe:/o:suse:suse_linux)

Open Source Postfix (cpe:/a:postfix:postfix)

Specification TLS (cpe:/a:open_source:tls1)

NGINX NGINX (cpe:/a:nginx:nginx)

General measures to deal with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

F5 Security Advisory K83120834 vom 2023-06-02 (05.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://my.f5.com/manage/s/article/K83120834

SUSE Security Alert on DHEater aka CVE-2002-20001 vom 2021-12-07 (14.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://www.suse.com/support/kb/doc/?id=000020510

D(HE)ater proof of concept vom 2021-12-06 (14.12.2021)

For more information, see: https://github.com/Balasys/dheater

Version history of this security alert

This is the 2nd version of this IT security notice for TLS implementations. If further updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

12/14/2021 – Initial version

06/05/2023 – Added new updates of F5

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. +++

