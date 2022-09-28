Home Technology To Astrosamantha the “keys” of the ISS: she is the first European woman in command of the Space Station
AstroSamantha assumes command of the International Space Station (ISS), taking over from the Russian cosmonaut of Expedition 67 Oleg Artemye and thus becoming the first Italian and European female astronaut to lead the ISS. During a handover ceremony a few hours ago, Astrosamantha symbolically received the key to the Space Station from the previous commander. “I am honored,” said Cristoforetti, who then wished to address a few words in Italian: “Thanks to Italy and to the Italians who have always supported me.”

Minerva, Samantha Cristoforetti’s second mission to the ISS after Futura dell’Asi in 2014, began on April 27, 2022 with the Crew-4 liftoff aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Since that moment AstroSamantha has taken part in intense scientific activity, working on several experiments including six of the Italian Space Agency in different fields: health, neuroscience, radiation and nutrition. An experience that Cristoforetti is also recounting on social networks, including TikTok, where she tells about daily life in space with mini videos that have so far collected almost 5 million likes.

