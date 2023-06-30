To avoid disputes over copyright issues, Valve will limit the use of artificial intelligence to generate game content on Steam- mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

News came out on the Reddit forum website that some game developers said that their submissions to the Steam platform containing content automatically generated by artificial intelligence were rejected, and they must additionally prove that they own the content copyright, otherwise their submitted games will not be approved for release.

According to Valve’s explanation, since the content automatically generated by artificial intelligence still has legality issues, under the copyright consideration of the content authorship, unless the game developer can prove the copyright legality of the submitted game content, such game content will not be approved Available on the Steam platform.

In Valve’s determination, developers are not prohibited from using artificial intelligence technology to produce game content, but they must additionally prove the legality of content copyright, for example, the user proves that the game is created with development tools such as Unity, and uses its artificial intelligence technology to generate game scenes , NPC characters and other content, you can get Valve’s approval.

However, if the developer uses self-developed artificial intelligence technology to generate content, it must additionally prove the copyright legality of the content generated by its technology, or remove the content generated by artificial intelligence to avoid additional disputes in the future.

In addition to Valve, companies such as Getty Images and the Japanese artist exchange platform Fanbox also prohibit the upload of various types of content automatically generated by artificial intelligence, but they do not restrict the creation of artificial intelligence technology, mainly considering the issue of content copyright identification.