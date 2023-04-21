To avoid falling prices, NVIDIA may adjust the supply of GeForce RTX 4070 chips

The news mentioned that it was a suspension, but with Lao Huang’s personality, it is more likely to be a reduction rather than a suspension.



The TGP 200W GeForce RTX 4070 graphics card is not too bad in terms of performance. It was launched on the market with a suggested price of $599, but after experiencing the sales response these days, consumers seem not to have much interest in buying it.

NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 was officially released on April 13. So far, in many markets, the price has fallen below the recommended price. There are even media reports that NVIDIA has given subsidies of up to $50 to help AIC partners reduce inventory, but such claims are nonsense.

It’s true that NVIDIA has some subsidies for AIC partners, but that’s only limited to those with the GeForce RTX 4070 at $599.

As for the actual amount, it can only be said that it is not as much as the rumored $50. If there is really $50, then everyone will rush to buy the $599 version. How can we still see TUF Gaming, Gaming X Trio and other versions that are higher than the suggested price on the market. As for the price below the suggested price, that is of course the responsibility of the AIC partners themselves…

However, there are indeed a lot of GeForce RTX 4070 chips released by NVIDIA in the first wave, and the number of Taiwanese brands including ASUS, MSI and GIGABYTE is quite amazing, and because of this, we will see such a rapid price collapse.

According to the news from China Bobantang, NVIDIA has begun to discuss corresponding measures internally. It is expected to limit the supply of GeForce RTX 4070 chips and stop supplying related chips to Chinese AIC brands. The time may be as long as one month. Avoiding too many chips continues to drive down the GeForce RTX 4070 price.

Taking the Chinese market as an example, the brand with the largest shipment volume is Colorful, followed by eight major brands, including ASUS, GIGABYTE, MSI, GALAX, Zotac, Mingxuan, and Gengsheng.