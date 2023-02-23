Hello Games

In order to coincide with the launch of PS VR2, “No Man’s Sky”, which successfully integrated VR elements in 2019, has now undergone a “full renovation”. In today’s new “Fractal” update (version 4.1), Hello Games has redesigned the HUD display and interactive design, allowing players to perform more intuitive operations in the virtual world (such as grabbing items with hands, hitting with fists, etc.) , holding a stick to steer a spaceship, etc.).

Based on the powerful performance of PlayStation 5, the new version also enhances reflection, terrain tessellation, vegetation, light and shadow refraction and other effects. It also supports headset vibration, 3D sound effects, and smart tracking, and can make good use of the PS VR2 Sense controller’s haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features. During gameplay, players can freely switch between VR and standard game modes. Even if you don’t have PS VR2, “Fractal” has also added content such as the new spaceship Utopia Speeder and the new adventure “Utopia”, and allows players to display their most amazing exploration results through the “Wonders Catalog” and compare them with other travelers record.

“We have even bigger plans for 2023,” Hello Games wrote in the announcement. “The ‘Fractal’ update and support for PS VR2 are just the beginning of this year.”