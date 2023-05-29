To enrich the interaction of NPC game characters, NVIDIA announced the launch of the automatic generation model NVIDIA Ace for Games – mashdigi－Technology, New Products, Interests, Trends

Just as many game companies have begun to use automatically generated artificial intelligence for game character design, so that more characters in the game can be presented in a more natural and interactive way, and at the same time, it is no longer possible to “communicate” with players with limited pre-input lines. The Computex 2023 announced the launch of the game character automatic generation model NVIDIA Ace for Games, making it easier for developers to use artificial intelligence in the game to make NPC game characters have richer interactive performance.

Most of the game characters that appeared in the game in the past, their interactive experience with players will be limited by the preset lines and other content, so usually after many conversations, the game characters will start to repeat the same lines, so it also allows players to interact with Game character interactions are often monotonous.

After the emergence of automatically generated artificial intelligence, it is possible to make game characters generate more interactive dialogue content according to player interaction methods, dialogue options, or according to different time factors, and even produce different interaction methods, so that game characters can interact with each other. Players can interact more realistically.

The game character automatic generation model NVIDIA Ace for Games proposed by NVIDIA this time uses the NVIDIA NeMO artificial intelligence framework behind it to generate animation, voice, and chat robot system through automatic generation, so as to quickly create an NPC that can chat and interact with players Game characters, so that the player’s interaction in the game is richer and more real.

In addition, NVIDIA also announced a partnership with Convai to enable game characters created through NVIDIA Ace for Games to communicate and interact with players in a more natural form, further enhance the game experience, and greatly reduce the time and manpower required for game developers to design. .