[This article comes from: Mashdigi]

Corresponding Mac model experience

Logitech launched the Mechanical Mini keyboard, the MX Master 3S high-end mouse, and the Lift vertical mouse to meet the needs of Mac models.

Among them, the Mechanical Mini keyboard corresponding to the Mac model mainly adjusts the key configuration to suit the design of the Mac model, and adjusts the original Windows key, Alt and Ctrl keys to Command, Option and Control keys respectively. The space gray and light gray designs correspond to the color matching used by most Mac models, and the included cable is changed to dual USB-C instead of the originally included USB-A to USB-C cable.

To make the color matching more consistent, Logitech has launched a variety of keyboard and mouse accessories for Mac models- 2

As for the MX Master 3S high-end mouse corresponding to the Mac model, it is also available in space gray and light gray colors, and other designs are the same as the original design of the corresponding PC version, including the Darkfield sensor that supports 8000 DPI positioning accuracy, and MagSpeed ​​Smartshift Roller design.

To make the color matching more consistent, Logitech has launched a variety of keyboard and mouse accessories for Mac models- 3

As for the Lift vertical mouse corresponding to the Mac model, the overall design is not significantly different from the original corresponding PC version. It may be adjusted for the compatibility of the Mac model.

To make the color matching more consistent, Logitech has launched a variety of keyboard and mouse accessories for Mac models- 4

In terms of suggested selling price, the Mechanical Mini keyboard corresponding to the needs of Mac models will be sold at a price of $150, the suggested price of the MX Master 3S high-end mouse is $100, and the suggested price of the Lift vertical mouse is $70, basically the same as The PC version has not changed.

