After revealing that it will return the Messenger service to the mobile version of the Facebook app, Meta’s Facebook Gaming announced that it will allow users to play 14 games with online friends and family members when making video calls through the Messenger service, thereby enhancing interaction emotion.

These 14 games include “Card Wars” launched by Bombay Play, “Exploding Kittens” launched by Coatsink, “Mini Golf FRVR” launched by FRVR, and “Words With Friends” launched by Zynga and other different types of games, and It can be played through the Messenger service of iOS and Android, or the Messenger service of the web version.

And each game is optimized for the Messenger service interface, and at the same time, a point ranking mechanism is added to allow users to compete with relatives and friends. However, the maximum number of simultaneous players of each game will vary depending on the game. At the same time, it is emphasized to enhance the interaction between users and relatives and friends, and to make more new friends.

Facebook Gaming stated that it will continue to launch more game content in the second half of this year, and hopes to attract more developers to settle in through the number of users of the Messenger service, and join in providing game works, so as to attract more people to play.

Games currently available through the Messenger service are free to use, but it is uncertain whether paid options will be added in the future.