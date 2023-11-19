To understand what happened to Sam Altman, you need to know what OpenAI is really like

OpenAI was born as an independent and non-profit artificial intelligence laboratory, therefore non-profitin 2015.

Its mission is to “create a safe breaking latest news that brings benefits to humanity”.

L’Artificial General Intelligence refers to a very complex type of artificial intelligence, one that could one day come close to capacity of the human brain to understand, learn and adapt to a wide range of tasks and problems.

Among the main founders of OpenAI are Sam Altman (former president of Y Combinator), Greg Brockman (former CTO of Stripe), Reid Hoffman (well-known investor and founder of LinkedIN), Jessica Livingston (co-founder of the accelerator Y Combinator), Peter Thiel (co-founder of PayPal) ed Elon Musk.

In 2019, after the appointment of Sam Altman as CEO and Microsoft’s first investment in the company (one billion dollars), OpenAI doubles itself.

I costs related to the development of artificial intelligencein fact, are huge and OpenAI management realizes that without investments it is very difficult to obtain the computing power and talent needed to advance research.

Therefore, it is added to the original OpenAI, which continues to pursue non-profit breaking latest news for the good of humanity OpenAI LPa company “capped-profit” which instead chases profits to ensure the non-profit laboratory can carry on its work.

The term “capped-profit” means the profits of OpenAI LP they are distributed to investors within a certain limit. All excess money flows into the non-profit.

“Profits for our first round of investors – states OpenAI – are limited to 100 times their investment (commensurate with the risks we face) and we expect this multiple to be lower for future rounds as we make further progress” .

In announcing the creation of the new company, on March 11, 2019 OpenAI specifies that “the mission comes first”. “Even to the detriment of part or all of the financial participation” of any investors. It is also specified that OpenAI LP “is controlled by the OpenAI non-profit board”.

The OpenAI boarduntil Altman’s dismissal, consisted of six people:

*Sam Altman

*Greg Brockman

*Ilya Sutskever

*Adam D’angelo (CEO of the Quora platform)

*Helen Toner (accademica e direttrice del Georgetown University’s Center for Security and Emerging Technology)

*Tasha McCauley (tech entrepreneur and member of the RAND Corporation)

As time goes by, and with the progressive growth of openAI, the board splits in two.

On the one hand it constitutes itself l’asse Altman-Brockmanrespectively CEO and Chairman of the company, which accelerates the commercialization of ChatGpt, the generative artificial intelligence created by OpenAI, and the diffusion of increasingly advanced and complex AI models that increase the capabilities of OpenAI’s most famous creature.

On the other hand, there is the “team Sutskever”.

Sam Altman (left) and Ilya Sutskever during a public meeting in June 2023 in Tel Aviv

Ilya Sutskever is a 38-year-old Russian-born computer scientist, specialized in machine learning and known for his studies nel campo del deep learning. In addition to co-founding OpenAI with Altman and Brockman, Sutskever contributed fundamentally to the development of the various GPT models that have made ChatGpt increasingly adept at expressing itself like a human would.

Among OpenAI’s senior members, Sutskever – who holds the role of “scientific director” – is the one closest to the gears of the technology created by the company. And this profound knowledge evidently disturbs him.

Before OpenAI even unveiled ChatGpt, Sutskever hinted that one day breaking latest news could treat humans as humans treat humans.

“I think a good analogy to understand the relationship between breaking latest news and humans would be the way humans treat animals,” Sutskever said. It’s not that we hate animals. I think humans love animals and feel a lot of affection for them. But when it comes time to build a highway between two cities, we don’t ask animals for permission. We do it simply because it’s important to us.”

Sutskever fears that rapid advances in AI could constitute a danger to humans. And that Sam Altman’s driving – which turned OpenAI into a money machine – did not take these risks into sufficient account.

Like Sutskever, the remaining three members of the board think. In particular Toner and McCauley have links to “Effective altruism”“a community deeply concerned that AI could one day destroy humanity – writes the New York Times -. AI cannot currently wipe out humanity. But this community believes that as technology becomes more and more powerful, these dangers will grow.”

Precisely Sutskever’s influence on three of the six members of the board, combined with the common vision on the risks related to AI, would lead to the unexpected firing of Sam Altman. And to the appointment of Mira Muratiuntil a few days ago CTO of the company, to the new CEO of the company.

In light of OpenAI structureit is also evident why Microsoft – which has invested 13 billion dollars in the company so far – had no say in Altman’s removal.

It is said that Satya Nadella, CEO of Microsoft, profoundly disagrees with the decision of the OpenAI board. But the latter, in fact, it is independent of even the largest investor: can make decisions both on the fate of the non-profit research laboratory and on the “capped-profit” business branch.

