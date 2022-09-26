Today is September 26, 2022. The amount of game-related information throughout September should greatly bomb everyone’s brain capacity! A lot of information from the Tokyo Game Show is really impatient. I can’t wait to have the ability to accelerate time like Father Pucci in JOJO’s “Sea of ​​Stones”, let the date move to next year, and quickly experience something like “Wolong: The Fall of the Sky” , “Dragon Among Men”, “Ryza’s Atelier 3”, “Tears of the Legend of Zelda Kingdom”, and “Evil Castle 4 Remake” these masterpieces!

In recent years, KONAMI, which has not been so active in home game games, released game information such as “Fantasy Water Margin 1+2” and “Super Bombing Superman R2” at this year’s TGS2022. Unfortunately, KONAMI has many classic games in the past. IP, but there is no shadow.

Today, in 1986, coincides with the release date of a classic series of games under KONAMI, the famous “Devil City” (悪Magic City ドラキュラ)! I believe that everyone must be familiar with it, especially the “Symphony of the Night under the Moon”, which is even more famous. Today, Xiaohu will bring you a review of this classic action game.

Castlevania’s original debut was on Nintendo’s disk system. Figure / futaman

It has gradually transformed from a linear level system to an exploratory type with multiple elements

Castlevania is an action game developed by KONAMI based on the well-known legend “Vampire”. The boss, and the castle where he lives is set as an adventure stage full of various organs and enemies, and the player himself plays the role of the vampire hunters who have fought against Dracula for generations.

The Castlevania generation of the FC red and white machine cassette version, it was released seven years later than the magnetic version. The number is scarce and precious, and the game content is basically the same, but there is a new easy mode. Figures/forecastdelica

KONAMI has launched several action games in the early days of FC red and white machines. Castlevania is a relatively dark one, which may be influenced by CAPCOM’s “Demon Village”. The elements in the whole game are things that are not so bright, such as cemeteries, dead bodies, crows, skeletons, death, Medusa and so on. And the weapon held by the protagonist is neither a knife nor a gun, but a whip, which is also rare.

One of Castlevania’s traditions is that between bricks and walls, there’s always something good. Image/YouTube

The flying Medusa head is very annoying, and it is easy to slip and fall if it is hit.Photo/YouTubeみや

At the end of the game, the BOSS, Count Dracula, will transform into a powerful enemy.Photo/YouTubeみや

When most people hear Castlevania, they may think that the levels and gameplay of Castlevania are the same as the classic “Symphony of the Night” launched in 1997. In fact, when Castlevania was first launched, it still used the The common single linear level system at that time was divided into several levels. At the end of each level, there was a boss waiting for the player, and there was no so-called divergent route on the way. Players only need to concentrate on facing the incoming enemies and pass the level carefully.

1987’s Castlevania Cursed Seal changed the game to a somewhat RPG-style game, but it wasn’t very fun. Image/YouTube

It was not until the “Legend of Castlevania” launched on the FC red and white machine in December 1989 that there were obvious changes. This work was once again changed back to a simple single linear clearance structure, but some differences and multiple ending elements were added. , the protagonist will meet a partner who appears as an enemy on the way through the level. After defeating him, they will ask the protagonist if he is willing to take them with him. Players can decide according to their own wishes.

After a certain level is cleared, there will also be different routes to choose. There are not only one type of text and performance at the end, and various new elements have greatly improved the overall playability of this “Citadel of Castlevania”, making players want to play more times. will. It is a masterpiece from the early days of the Castlevania series.

Commonly known as the third generation of Castlevania, many new elements have been added, such as allowing partners to join the peers.Photo/YouTubeみや

All partners have their own special abilities. For example, Aicado’s ability is to transform into a bat and fly over various areas.Photo/YouTubeみや

After clearing certain levels, there will be divergent routes to choose from.Photo/YouTubeみや

Later, Castlevania X Blood Reincarnation, which was launched on PC-Engine in 1993, added many revolutionary elements, such as character voices, animation-like cutscenes, and the ability to record the progress of the archived game instead of Copy the password, there are hidden props in the game, you can rescue the heroine and so on. It made this game known as one of the classics in the series, and it also paved the way for the later “Symphony of the Night” in 1997.

Castlevania X: Blood Reincarnation is amazing in the way it interprets cutscenes with animation and voice. Photo / YouTube Gamer SS

After the second protagonist Maria is rescued, she can use her to break through the level, but she can control the power of the four holy beasts! Photo / YouTube Gamer SS

As for the well-known producer “IGA” (Koji Igarashi) who started to join the production group, everyone is familiar with the series “Symphony of the Night under the Moon”, I believe that no further introduction is needed (for those who are interested, please refer to the previousSpecial article), breaking the traditional one-line clearance structure, bringing together all the small levels to become an innovative gameplay of a large map of free exploration, giving the entire Castlevania a new realm.

The various elements included have been significantly improved, whether it is the richness of content, the amount of plot, various new interesting moves, etc…. All players have a feeling of nostalgia, but completely refreshing, and it is still the same. An immortal classic in the hearts of many people.

(From left) “IGA” Koji Igarashi, Mimel Yamane, and Fumami Kojima. The trio of production, music, and character design have teamed up to take Castlevania to a new level. Photo/Twitter

Trying to turn 3D and go back to the series seems hard to see a beautiful ending

Castlevania after being directed by Koji Igarashi has basically evolved into the same structure as Symphony under the Moon, and several good works have been launched on handheld consoles such as GBA and NDS. Although from the performance of these works, it can be seen that KONAMI did not give Igarashi many ample resources for development on this IP, but he still used resources to the limit and made every game as good as possible. A unique and fun place.

Three Castlevania models on the NDS: (from top left) Cang Yue’s Cross, the Maze Corridor, and the Stolen Engraving. The Stolen Engraving is the last Castlevania on the handheld. Photo / aucfan

Castlevania has also lingered at the divergence point between 2D and 3D. Castlevania, which performed very well on the 2D plane, faced the wave of 3D polygons in games at that time, and it was inevitable that I wanted to try it. Unfortunately, 3Dization seems to Castlevania. is not suitable. The 3D works launched on N64 and PS2 were not very good in response and sales.

Castlevania Apocalypse, which was launched on the N64 console, has a very poor operating feel and the graphics are not good enough. Figure / goo blog

The Castlevania: Shadow Master series produced by KONAMI outsourced to the Spanish company MercurySteam, although it is good to play, it is more like a general 3D action game. Figure/fanatical

Castlevania has also made some special attempts, such as a large-scale video game machine with a somatosensory method, a special fighting game that brings together the characters of Castlevania, and even a small steel ball machine with the theme of Castlevania. There are games on smart phones, etc., and film and television companies have launched animation works of Castlevania.

Castlevania’s Pachinko (パチスロ) machine performance

In four years to 2026, it will be the 40th anniversary of the Castlevania series. According to the current KONAMI business policy, it is almost hopeless to continue to launch new works in the series, and the producer Koji Igarashi has left KONAMI after leaving KONAMI. , “City of Blood Cursed” and other related works launched by fundraising have also achieved good results. Although he’s said before that he’d love to help Castlevania end the series if given the chance, it doesn’t seem likely.

After IGA left KONAMI, the Castlevania spirit game “Blood Cursed City: Ritual of the Night”, which was launched with funds raised, was built with Unreal Engine. image/steam

When “City of Blood Cursed: Ritual of the Dark Night” was launched, there were two 8-bit wind games “Curse of the Moon”, which were very similar to the legend of FC Castlevania, and the gameplay was similar. image/steam

As for the 40th anniversary, whether KONAMI will have any special plans to celebrate this series of works, we can only look forward to the future development.

