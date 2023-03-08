In 2017, a girl in her early twenties began to be stalked by an acquaintance. Stalking took shape and was implemented in a particularly ferocious measure and method: calls at every hour – which were often repeated in a continuous whirlwind, were so pressing and without respite that the smartphone was unusable and useless – stubborn messages, both SMS and messages through more or less famous platforms, which could even reach 300 messages a day, at a continuous pace.

And that’s just because of what phone stalking was. Then what this girl suffered was also and above all a physical, verbal and psychological stalking that lasted over time.

What he experienced is not something that can be explained in a few quick words or that can be reduced to a statistic. Because behind a number there are people, traumas and crossings of lives to which space must be given, justice must be conferred, at least narrative. The result of a long period of persecution by this man has led this twenty-year-old girl to unsubscribe from all social networks, not to leave the house unless absolutely necessary, to fear for her life continuously, and even to those of his family, to be afraid of his own shadow, to doubt his friends, because anyone could at any moment inform the persecutor of his position and restart an infernal machine, made of distrust, guilt, shame, heart in his throat and shortness of breath.

Stalking is an abuse, but those who suffer it often don’t know it. Because when you live in a toxic spiral, the worst thing is not the sexist, petty and macho attitudes of a man that aim at the re-education and social repositioning of a woman: the worst thing is that no one knows what those gestures represent, no one calls the things with their own name, stalking is a phenomenon that we witness helpless, because we are used to calling it unbridled flattery, incessant desire, excessive love.

If a man showers you with attention it’s part of the courtship, it’s not abuse. So if a woman is being stalked there is no one around her to help her deconstruct what is happening to her. She is alone with her abuser, only to the rest of the world she is just a man in love with her.

Experiencing abuse when only she sees it is the abusive response of a society that educates people not to believe women.

For a woman who suffers stalking, no place is safe. The house is an asphyxiated space, it is like living in the center of the target, in the darkest circle, the one where the arrow hopes to shoot on the first shot. The road is made up of quick steps, fearful looks, constant prayers not to meet anyone, anyone who blocks you, slows you down, or worse, who tells someone that they have crossed paths with you in that very point of the world, at that precise time. Yes, because stalking leads you to paranoia, to obsession, it convinces you that your abuser knows where you are, knows where you’re going, you know there’s no place near or far enough to keep you safe. There is no place in the world dark enough for you to hole up.

The road is inevitable, the house is inexorable, public transport is a temporary interlude in which to catch one’s lost breath, in which the heart slows down, for a while, its rapid, painful hammering, its swirling explosion, but it is the looks that make the frenzy of escape re-emerges. Every more stubborn, longer look, which lingers on the face even for a few seconds, triggers the fear that that person is an acquaintance of him, a friend of him, a killer of unwanted attention. Even public places resemble the home, you are always the center of the target displayed for all to see, because in stalking inside and outside are concepts that get confused, there is no limit, no track that divides them, there is no freedom that can be exercised.

Living with stalking is like nothing that rhymes with life. It is an experience of death, of life taken away, of an unheard voice, of reduction, of burns, it is like watching a page that folds under a tongue of fire, until it disappears into the ashes. Who believes in ash? Who looks at a shapeless pile of reduced, consumed, demolished lives that no one tells?

Nobody teaches women to recognize harassment, abuse. Knowing how to decode the process that leads to stalking in a world that defends man’s virility, the man who never has to ask, who knows what he wants and goes for it, is complex, and it is a process that often leaves lonely women with their own doubts: the doubt of being at the center of a violent story and no one to know how to tell. Because what is missing are the words, which are not provided to us, what is missing is listening, which is not assured to us, what is missing is trust, which is never given to us.

Who can I tell if no one believes me? To whom do I report it, if the law won’t support me as it should? What is the point of telling it, if the reader then thinks that they are the tumescent words of a person who exaggerates with semantics?

What is deliberately missing is the story and the morbid details that led this girl to have to face the abuses of a violent man. The questions that she asks herself in these moments are: what could have triggered it? Why did she start following her? To write them constantly? But then what did she write to her? Why hasn’t she found a way to appease him? What’s special about this girl that deserves so much attention from a man? But above all, the best consideration: after all, nobody dislikes attention, so why is she complaining so much?

If there is no story about the story prior to the time of the stalking, this is absolutely wanted. Because this is a story that must be told with a precise direction, and the direction can be decided. Because one thing that prevents you from stalking is choosing which direction to go. So this story goes in this direction, by choice, because now it can finally be done.

An abuse is a permanent bruise, and its sign is the expressive mark of a society that wants women in line, in a position of subordination, submissive, silent, meek, weak, divided.

Today is March 8, it’s International Women’s Rights Day.

Anyone who believes it’s a day like any other hasn’t understood the deepest meaning of a day like this. Which is not even the historical one, but the symbolic one. Because we have one day, only one, to remind ourselves that we are. Men, or rather, International Men’s Day, unfortunately does not have a precise date because it is celebrated every day.

PS Today this girl is fine, she has regained confidence in her own spaces, she lives in public places with serenity. She doesn’t fear her shadow of her and she has stopped living in fear of her. And she understood that the free and safe streets, as someone said, are made by the women who cross them.