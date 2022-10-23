Hello PlayStation players, I’m Takeshi Kanda, Producer at Capcom.

At today’s Resident Evil Showcase, we revealed the latest on Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Resident Evil 4, and now I want to share some additional details about today’s announcement highlights.

Let me start with Resident Evil Village Gold Edition.



First of all, it should be mentioned that Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will be released as a trial version from today. This demo version will let players experience 60 minutes of gameplay in the new “Third Person View Mode”! (You can also try it out in “First Person Mode”.)

We hope that whether you are a new player to experience “Village” for the first time, or have already played the game, you can try this new experience. The game can switch back and forth between third-person and first-person perspectives, so I suggest you take the opportunity to compare individual perspectives.







Here are a few more screenshots of the new Third Person View Mode.

After finishing the trial version of the trial version, I hope you can continue to enjoy the rest of the game in the full version!









Next up is “Shadow of Rose,” a new setting set 16 years after the main storyline of Resident Evil Village. The protagonist Rose is Ethan’s daughter who has to be rescued from beginning to end in the events of the game. This postscript to the Winters family saga describes Rose as she embarks on her own survival adventure in a world of consciousness that seems completely out of touch with reality.













Come witness Rose’s personal growth and the final chapter of the Winters family’s bizarre story since the events of Resident Evil 7 biohazard.

For players who want a more in-depth experience, there is a “Resident Evil Village VR Mode” that supports PlayStation®VR2, allowing you to experience the main single-player campaign of “Village” through VR. For more information, please refer to the message shared by Mr. Akiyama who spoke on behalf of Sony Interactive Entertainment Japan Asia on the “Resident Evil Showcase”.

Let’s talk about the online exclusive game “Resident Evil RE: Verse”, which will officially launch services from October 28th!

At today’s press conference, we also released the latest trailer.

The game will be included as a free bonus with Resident Evil Village, and will be available in Early Access from October 24th to 26th, allowing players to enjoy the full game before it hits the market! To participate in online play, you must first register a Capcom ID and link it to your PlayStation account. Players who have not yet applied can complete the registration through the following link:

https://cid.capcom.com/

A post-release update for RE: Verse is also in the works.

Members of Chris Redfield’s elite “Wolf Hunt” unit, as well as terrifying werewolves, will be added to future updates!





Both “Resident Evil Village Gold Edition” and “Winters Expansion Pack” contain three major content: “Shadow of Rose”, “Third Person View Mode” and “Mercenary Mode – Additional Commands”, and the release time is fixed On October 28, 2022.

Finally, Resident Evil 4 is expected to be released on March 24, 2023!

Survival is just the beginning of a nightmare

Resident Evil 4 retains the essence of the original, while introducing modern gameplay and a more nuanced expanded story. The Resident Evil Showcase features a brand new 5-minute trailer featuring live gameplay footage and commentary.











What do you think of this latest live-action video game?

We’ve used state-of-the-art graphics to create the game’s realism to the level of a modern gaming experience, while fully retaining the essence of the original.

In terms of game action, we’ve added blocks and various other actions that Leon can perform with his knife to create a more in-depth and vivid combat experience.







That’s right, this work still has everyone’s favorite “businessman”!

Excited to announce today that Resident Evil 4 is now available for pre-order!

The lineup includes the “Normal Edition”, “Deluxe Edition” and “Collector’s Edition”.

The “Deluxe Edition” will include Leon and Ashley’s exclusive oversized outfit combinations “Casual” and “Romantic”, as well as Leon’s personal exclusive “Hero” and “Villain” outfits, plus visual filters. Players will also receive the original soundtrack and sound effects “Original Ver. Soundtrack Swap”, luxurious weapons “Sentinel Nine” and “Skull Shaker”, Leon’s exclusive “Sports Sunglasses” accessories and the in-game map “Treasure Map: Expansion”.

The “Collector’s Edition” is a deluxe set that includes the main game, “Deluxe Edition” content, Leon figures, art books, special-edition physical maps, and a digital soundtrack, all in a beautiful briefcase-like box.

Players who pre-order the “Regular Edition” will receive exclusive bonuses “Briefcase: Gold Edition” and “Accessory: Pistol Bullets”. You can customize your briefcase and hang accessories on any typewriter in the game.

Players who pre-order the “Deluxe Edition” or “Collector’s Edition” will also receive bonuses “Briefcase: Classic Edition” and “Accessory: Green Herb”.

Players who pre-order the digital version through the PlayStation Store will also receive a mini-soundtrack.

If you haven’t seen the “Resident Evil Showcase” live broadcast, please do!

Look forward to seeing you online next week when Resident Evil Village Gold Edition releases on the 28th, and don’t forget that Resident Evil 4 is due out on March 24th, 2023.

※The launch date of game content may be adjusted according to different regions/countries.

※The above contents are subject to change without notice.