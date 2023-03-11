Japan’s Falcom recently announced the details of the characters and the new system “Ys X – North Sea Adventure – (イースX -NORDICS-)” (PlayStation 5/Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 4), which is scheduled to be released in 2023. cross action “Information.The following will give players the personal information and background settings of the protagonist Yatru and the heroine Kaja (カージャ), as well as the popular illustrator・ toi8 Drawn character illustrations and other detailed information about the characters.

Adol Christin

Carja Baluta

The staggered action is a kind of combat that can be controlled by Yatru or Kaja according to the battle situation.Single person model (solo mode)“, and the “Joint model (combi mode)” system to switch between. The single-player mode focuses on speed, while the co-op mode focuses on the number of attacks and damage by attacking at the same time. Under what circumstances should the switch be made to take advantage of the respective strengths of both sides? It is a very interesting combat system.

Nintendo Switch／PlayStation 5／PlayStation 4 “Ys X -North Sea Adventure-“

Character illustrations drawn by toi8 are announced for the first time! And announced the new system “staggered action”

Nihon Falcom recently announced for the first time that it will be released in 2023 as the 35th anniversary commemorative work of the action RPG game “Ys (イース)” series, and the Nintendo Switch/PlayStation 5/PlayStation 4 dedicated game software “Ys X -Adventures in the North Sea-》The latest information.

Announcing the detailed information of the protagonist “Yatru” and the heroine “Kaga”!

Character illustrations are drawn by popular illustrator toi8

[Voice actor: Yuki Kaji / Age: 17 / Weapon: One-handed sword]

The main character of the game. A rare adventurer who has left hundreds of adventure logs for later generations, with burning red hair and clear eyes full of curiosity.

It is said that at the age of 17 he left Estalia, the place where he first ventured, and embarked on a journey to Celceta, but according to an adventure log found in the home where he was born and raised, “North Man’s Paradise Lost”, learned that he and the ex-pirate Doki stopped by Obelia Bay.





[Voice actor: ? ? ? / Age: 17 / Weapon: Hatchet & Round Shield]

She is the only daughter of Grimsson, the leader of the Huada Navy. The residents of Kanak who saw her leading sea thugs to do pirate activities in broad daylight called her the “Princess of Pirates” and feared her very much.

Although his appearance is outstanding, he holds a hand ax and a buckler, showing the rough and cruel fighting style of the Normans.

“I’m a pirate (Norman). — If you dare to mess around, I’ll kill you later.”



Adopt a new system “staggered action” that switches between “single player mode” x “cooperative mode” two actions

“Single player mode” that emphasizes speed and combos

In “Single Player Mode”, you can operate one of Adol/Kaga to fight.

(The partner will be handed over to the AI ​​to attack automatically)

During the battle, you can switch and manipulate the character with a button at any time.





“Single-player mode” uses step movement and sprint movement to focus on speed-oriented battles.

In addition to performing different skill attacks, Yatru/Kaga will also trigger the character’s close-up attack when switching roles during the attack, so as to launch continuous attacks without flaws.





It is also possible to automatically avoid some of the enemy’s fast attacks (attacks with blue grudges) through the sprint in “single-player mode”.

You can make skillful moves such as counterattacks derived from automatic avoidance, which can draw in surrounding enemies and inflict damage.





“Combined Mode” of Strength & Offense & Defense

In the “Joint Mode”, Yatru/Kaga will be controlled at the same time to fight.

(Press the button to switch the team-up mode, and it will switch from single-player to team-up mode instantly)

Although “Joint Mode” can increase the number of attacks and increase damage by attacking at the same time, the speed of ordinary movement and sprinting will be greatly reduced.





Although the speed has dropped, it can relatively use the exclusive action “defense”.

Defending the enemy’s attack will increase the “Revenge Gauge”. In this state, the exclusive skill of “Cooperative Mode” will be activated, and then it will be multiplied by the rising value of the Revenge Gauge to deal a lot of damage to the enemy.





You can also use the real-time defense (ジャストガード) in the “Joint Mode” to counter some powerful attacks (attacks with red grudges) from some enemies.

Will throw the enemy off balance significantly and create a good opportunity to launch an offensive in one go.