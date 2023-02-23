Listen to the audio version of the article

The European Commission has asked all employees with the TikTok app installed on company devices and personal devices with access to the Commission’s mobile phone service to uninstall it as soon as possible. This was confirmed by the European executive, quoted by Ansa, after press rumors in this regard.

The ban follows one imposed in the United States, where the Chinese app was banned on smartphones, tablets and other devices owned by state and federal governments, including those of the House. The restrictions in the US were triggered following a leak, which allegedly confirmed how employees of ByteDance, the parent company of TikTok, can access the personal data of US and European users and after the discovery of how several US journalists had been spied on through the application.

The meeting in Brussels with CEO Shou Zi Chew

The Vice-President of the European Commission for Transparency Vera Jourova, the Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager, the Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and the Commissioner for Justice Didier Reynders, had met in Brussels on 10 January Shou Zi Chew, CEO of the Chinese company, to discuss the data security of European users, compliance with the GDPR and the new European directives for the digital market, as well as the fight against disinformation, a problem also detected and admitted by the CEO of TiKTok and originating from state actors not Europeans.

Furthermore, Commissioner Reynders had stressed that any data originating from the European Union must be treated in compliance with the GDPR, especially given the very high component of minor users on the application. It should be remembered that TikTok is already burdened by two investigations by the Guarantor for the protection of personal data of Ireland, where the company has its European registered office.